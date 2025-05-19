Susan Stroman To Lead CENTER STAGE 25th Anniversary Celebration with The Stage Door Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic dance film CENTER STAGE, choreographer Susan Stroman is teaming up with Open Jar Studios to create a 25th Anniversary Celebration of Center Stage, a special multi-part event beginning with a tutorial masterclass on the infectious "Jazz Class" routine from the film plus a special once-in-a-lifetime interactive "Dance-A-Long" screening of the film.

The multi-part event starts at 5:30pm with a Center Stage Masterclass taught by Susan Stroman and her associate James Gray. This unique dance class will teach the iconic "jazz class warm-up" and combo scene highlighted in the movie.

Immediately following the masterclass, attendees will be treated to an interactive and experiential "Dance-A-Long" screening of Center Stage with the opportunity to "Dance-A-Long" and perform the "jazz class warm up and combo along" with the actors in the film.

The interactive screening experience (created and led by Leah Hofmann, associate director to Susan Stroman) will also include a Center Stage Costume Contest where attendees can dress as a character in their favorite moment of the film, plus additional activities, special guests and surprises.

"You've heard of Sing-A-Long Sound Of Music?" says Jeff Whiting, president of Open Jar. "This event will be "Dance-A-Long Center Stage!"

"I think Center Stage remains beloved today because it was one of the first dance movies to give an honest depiction of the life of a professional dancer in New York City," says Center Stage choreographer Susan Stroman. "Dance is the star of the movie. Much of the choreography is shot head to toe, so the camera takes the time to honor the body of the dancer. There are quick edits for energy, but dance is not sacrificed. As for the story, the characters are very real, authentic representations who reflect the heart and soul of a dancer. And it's a great homage to New York City, featuring plenty of quintessential city shots where, to this day, you could visit and immediately spot a dancer. For young people desperate to become dancers, this movie has it all."

The Center Stage 25th Anniversary Celebration can be attended in-person or virtually. In-Person tickets for both the 90 masterclass and the interactive screening of Center Stage are $25 (matching the 25th Anniversary). In-person tickets to the screening alone are limited and available for $15. Those who cannot attend the event in-person have a virtual option to attend the masterclass via a livestream link for $15. Proceeds benefit the Stage Door Foundation. Proceeds benefit the Stage Door Foundation. Tickets are available Here (or https://www.simpletix.com/e/25th-anniversary-celebration-of-center-sta-tickets-218542 )

The Stage Door Foundation is a not-for-profit organization providing support to artists as they develop theatrical projects, allowing individuals to focus on the creative process. Their mission is to secure and provide support to theatrical artists by providing access to professional mentorship, subsidized investments, and a supportive network infrastructure that can ignite the innovation of art. The vision of The Stage Door Foundation is to shape a world where art can be dreamed, developed, and realized without obstacles, to cultivate a performing arts ecosystem that celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and the untold stories waiting to be unveiled. www.stagedoor.org