Susan Sarandon to Make London Stage Debut with Andrea Riseborough Tracy Letts' MARY PAGE MARLOWE

The Old Vic has announced the UK premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts’ Mary Page Marlowe, starring Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon and Academy Award nominee Andrea Riseborough.

Directed by Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus, the production will run from 23 September to 1 November 2025, with press night on Wednesday 8 October.

This marks Sarandon’s UK stage debut and Riseborough’s return to the theatre after 15 years.

Mary Page Marlowe is a sweeping, time-jumping portrait of one woman’s life, told across 90 minutes, 70 years, 11 scenes, and 5 different portrayals of Mary. Sarandon and Riseborough will play Mary at different stages of her life. Additional casting will be announced soon.

The play premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago in 2016 and later opened Off-Broadway in 2018. This UK premiere also launches Warchus’ final season as Artistic Director of The Old Vic. All productions in the season will be staged completely in-the-round, transforming the historic auditorium into a 360-degree immersive space.

Warchus said: “I'm delighted to be kicking off my final season at this wonderful theatre with this sensational new play from one of America's greatest living writers... I look forward to welcoming audiences to an unforgettable year of fully in-the-round performances.”

Playwright Tracy Letts added: “London is an integral part of my development as an artist. I'm deeply gratified to have Mary Page Marlowe at The Old Vic.”

Susan Sarandon shared: “I'm so honoured to be asked to be in a play during Matthew Warchus’ final season at The Old Vic. Terrified but excited.”

Andrea Riseborough added: “It’s an honour to be taking on the role of Mary—amongst others—alongside the extraordinary Susan Sarandon. I'm thrilled to finally work at The Old Vic, a beautiful space.”

Tickets are now on sale to members and will go on general sale from midday on Friday 4 July at oldvictheatre.com.

