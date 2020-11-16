Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien's Podcast THE SPARK FILE Returns for Season Two
Registration is now open for The Spark File 2021 New Year Creativity Kickoff, a three - day virtual retreat.
Registration is now open for The Spark File 2021 New Year Creativity Kickoff, a three -day virtual retreat, led by Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien that will jumpstart your New Year with maximum creativity.
Participants will learn why creativity is more important than ever, gain permission to prioritize their creative passions, and leave with an action plan for making their creative visions a reality. January 1-3. More information and registration is available at thesparkfile.com.
Plus, season two of The Spark File with Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien launches today, and is available on all major podcasting platforms,including iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and TuneIn + Alexa.
The Spark File podcast offers weekly doses of creative inspiration and conversation with artists and makers from various genres, including Zachary Quinto, Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Groff, Karen Olivo, Leslie Odom, Jr, Michael R. Jackson, Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and more. Upcoming episodes will feature Eric Stonestreet, Tiffani Gavin, John Early and Emily Fletcher, with more to be announced shortly.
"We are passionate in our belief that every single person is a creative person," says Laura Camien, "But smart, creative people don't do it alone." Susan Blackwell adds, "We're on a mission to inspire ourselves and others to fear less and create more."
