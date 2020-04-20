Sunny Showtunes: Embrace Social Distancing with AIN'T TOO PROUD

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

Social distancing rules mandate that we all keep our distance until this virus business is under control. The Temptations of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud sing about that very problem eight times a week with the sensational soul anthem, "I Can't Get Next to You." Despite the separation, there are so many things they CAN do! Turn a gray sky blue! Build a castle from a single grain of sand! Make a ship sail on dry land! So embrace all the things you can do in your own realm - including DANCE - and cut a rug with Ain't Too Proud!





