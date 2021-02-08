Sundog Theatre Holds Virtual Theatre Class, Performing MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL

Sundog Theatre will offer Musical Theatre Kids classes to young people aged 9 to 17. Classes are designed for children to have fun while building confidence, creativity, and presentation skills. "This program is perfect not only for young people who love to shine on stage, but for those who are shy. Theatre brings kids out of their shells," states Sundog's Executive Director Susan Fenley.

The arts are well-suited to boost a child's confidence. And that confidence carries over to their adult years. Public speaking is documented to be one of the most feared activities in adulthood. Theatre can help people overcome their fears as children, and have fun doing it.

Sundog's class includes vocal and movement exercises, as well as theatre and imagination games. Musical Theatre Kids culminates in a final performance of the classic film comedy and multiple Tony Award winning Broadway musical "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" online. Young people of all skill levels are welcome to help retell the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table who "always look on the bright side of life".

Musical Theatre Kids is taught by Melissa Tierney, who has 20 years of experience teaching and directing theatre with numerous credits as an actor as well. She has directed children's theatre productions and conducted classes through many venues in Staten Island. With a BA in theatre and a BS in Elementary Education, Melissa also graduated from the Staten Island Teaching Artists Institute.

Classes begin Saturday, February 27 and continue for 12 sessions through May 22. Total cost is $200 per student. Classes are held 10:00 AM to 12:30, mostly on Saturdays. To sign up, log onto SundogTheatre.org and click on "Classes."

Sundog Theatre is a Staten Island-based performing arts organization that also provides contemporary and original theater for adults and children, educational touring shows, and programs that bring teaching artists into schools to support curricula through the arts to make learning come alive. For more information: 718-816-5453. SundogTheatre.org or info@SundogTheatre.org.