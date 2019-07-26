Summer Flashback: A CHORUS LINE Opens on Broadway!

A five, six, seven, eight! The legendary original production of A Chorus Line celebrates the 44th anniversary of its opening night this week. In honor of the occasion, we're looking back at the opening of the show's Broadway revival featuring Tony Yazbeck, Jason Tam, Charlotte d'Amboise, and more! Check out the video below to see what the show's cast did for love!

Following a six-week run at San Francisco's Curran Theatre, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony winning musical A Chorus Line returned to Broadway for the first time since its original run, staring previews on September 18, 2006. The critically acclaimed production opened on October 5, 2006 and recouped the show's entire $8 million investment in 157 performances (19 weeks). The production played its final performance on August 17, 2008, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre after 18 previews and 759 regular performances.

Upon closing, producer John Breglio said "For the last two years, audiences have been able to rediscover A Chorus Line, but more important a whole new generation has been introduced to this great American musical. Bringing this show back to Broadway has been an extraordinary experience for all of us who worked to get it here."

The production's opening night cast featured Ken Alan (Bobby), Brad Anderson (Don), Michael Berresse (Zach), Natalie Cortez (Diana), Charlotte d'Amboise (Cassie), Mara Davi (Maggie), Jessica Lee Goldyn (Val), Deidre Goodwin (Sheila), Tyler Hanes (Larry), James T. Lane (Richie), Paul McGill (Mark), Heather Parcells (Judy), Michael Paternostro (Greg), Alisan Porter (Bebe), Jeffrey Schecter (Mike), Yuka Takara (Connie), Jason Tam (Paul), Chryssie Whitehead (Kristine) and Tony Yazbeck (Al) in a cast of 29 that included Michelle Aravena, David Baum, Mike Cannon, E. Clayton Cornelious, Joey Dudding, Lyndy Franklin, Nadine Isenegger, Pamela Jordan, Lorin Latarro, and Grant Turner

The revival of A Chorus Line was directed by its original Tony Award winning co-choreographer Bob Avian, conceived and originally choreographed and directed by Michael Bennett, with a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, with the original choreography re-staged by Baayork Lee.





