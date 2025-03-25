Sudden Passing of THE LION KING Cast Member Marquis Floyd Confirmed by Disney Theatricals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marquis Floyd, a member of the national tour ensemble of Disney's The Lion King, passed away suddenly on March 23. Disney Theatrical Group confirmed the death but has not disclosed additional details.

Lion King producer Anne Quart released a statement mourning his loss: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Marquis Floyd, a cherished member of The Lion King North American tour company. In the three years Marquis was with the tour, he brought his extraordinary talent to the stage and shared his warm humanity off stage. On behalf of The Lion King, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and friends. He will forever be part of our Pride."

The tragic news resulted in the cancelation of the March 23 performance of The Lion King at Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center. Performances resumed on March 25.

A performer and choreographer, Mr. Floyd graduated from the Boston Conservatory and was a recipient of the Gene Kelly Artist Award. His extensive artistic career included collaborations with the Dance Theater of Harlem and the Bad Boys of Ballet, as well as performances at the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, the 2021 VMA Awards, the Apple+ series Dickinson, and the production of Fire Shut Up in My Bones at the Metropolitan Opera House.