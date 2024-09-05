Submit Your Theatrical Work To Downtown Urban Arts Festival For Its 23rd Annual Season

The season will be held in June 2025 in the Theatre District in New York City.
Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) is seeking theatrical works (plays, musicals, and solo performances) for its 23rd annual season to be held in June 2025 in the Theatre District in New York City.
DUAF supports diverse, new, and emerging voices from America's burgeoning multicultural landscape. Over 200 playwrights have participated in DUAF and some have gone on to greater success on Broadway and have claimed top prizes such as the Pulitzer, Tony and Obie awards and nominations.
DEADLINE: November 4, 2024
Please submit all attachments as .pdf. Photos must be in either .jpg or .jpeg.
The submission deadline is Monday, November 4, 2024. Please submit to coordinator@duafnyc.com. For more info about DUAF, visit: duafnyc.com.
