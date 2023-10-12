Submissions Are Open Now For Frenzy Fest 2024

BIP has announced an open call for submissions to FrenzyFest 2024. The festival will have a theater and a short film category. A reminder that all works must be psychological in nature and creatively present a Frenzy episode. They must explore and expose the human and emotional psyche. There is no doubt that both theater and cinema can serve as a resource for us to work with our emotions, our psyches, and social problems.

The maximum duration a play can have is 40 minutes and the short films must have a duration of 10 and 20 minutes. Psychological treatment can be presented through any genre (drama, comedy, thriller, dance, science fiction, etc.)

The call closes on December 31, 2023, and the festival will be taking place throughout the month of May 2024 with presentations at El Barrio Artspace PS109 and ONLINE. For more information or to obtain your application you can go to our website: www.bip-nyc.com

