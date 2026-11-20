Introduction

Nobody seems to talk about how isolating college can be. All we see on social media is everyone’s highlights, where they’re smiling in a photo with their best friends. It seems to be the standard to go out on Friday night and to always have plans ahead. So no one talks about how isolating it can feel when this isn’t the case for you.

I didn’t go out for "Halloweekend" this year. I’ll admit it. I was invited to 1 party the night before Halloween and showed up by myself, but that was all I was invited to. Plus, it’s my senior year, and I’ve realized it’s been the same thing every year. As a result, this Halloween (along with the last few) has felt lonely for me. Every time I opened Instagram, all I would see was people’s matching costumes with their friends and partners, and it made me incredibly envious and insecure because the only excuse I had to dress up this year was for the rehearsal I had scheduled on Halloween.

But there would also be times when I’d open TikTok and see a video of someone else talking about the same thing: that they felt lonely because they weren’t invited to any fun Halloween plans and spent the day at home (or working, in my case). Seeing these videos helped me feel less alone in my loneliness, which inspired me to write about it here to help others realize that you are not alone in feeling lonely.

My Experience with Loneliness

My qualifications for talking about feeling lonely? I’ve felt it. Lots of it. I grew up with very few close friends and dealt with my share of being intentionally left out of group chats and plans multiple times, even after switching schools in middle school. Theater and Dance was my place to escape from that loneliness, because there was a small community to enjoy those passions with. But the loneliness was still there, no matter how much I tried to keep myself busy. Even now, it’s still there.

The hustle culture of college doesn’t help either. In my case, all of my friends are studying different things, so all of our schedules are wildly different. I live in an apartment with 4 girls, and I love hanging out with my roommates whenever I can, but I barely see any of them due to the nature of our separate schedules. And it’s like this all around. No one reaches out to plan a brunch or get-together because no one has the time.

So yes, College can be lonely. Someone has to say it! If you are also spending a Friday or Saturday night lying in bed and scrolling through social media just to see what feels like everyone else in the world going out with their friend groups, say it with me. You. Are. Not. Alone.

I want to start with an important point: You are allowed to feel lonely. These feelings are totally valid and real. And it can be good for you to allow yourself to feel those emotions. But don’t let your loneliness stop you from doing the things you want.

Learning to do things with and for yourself

I’ve spent my life learning how to do things with and for myself, with no validation needed. Especially with living in Boston, there are so many things I’ve wanted to see and do, and with my college experience, I’ve learned not to wait for others to do those things. You can absolutely reach out to people to see if they’re available, but you’re also allowed to do them by yourself. And you don’t need to come up with a reason. You may just want to simply protect your peace and do something by yourself, especially if you feel like you’ve reached out and won’t get that effort in return. And that's totally okay, as long as you're not completely isolating yourself from the outside world.

In this next section, I'm sharing some of the fun things I've done by myself to still be present in my life and appreciate all there is to enjoy around me.

Inspiration: Things to do alone

I hope some of these can give you some inspiration for learning to enjoy your own presence. They’ve surely helped me!

1. SOLO TRAVEL!!!!!

I highly encourage everyone, whether you have no friends or a million, to solo travel at least once. When I spent a semester abroad in Valencia, Spain, I was planning to take a day trip to Madrid with two of my friends. At the last minute, both friends decided that they needed to study for finals and canceled. Since it was close to the end of the semester, I wasn’t sure if I would have the chance to see Madrid again, so I went alone, and I had a blast!

Even for my semester abroad, I didn't know anyone going into it, and took that chance by myself. It was one of the most impactful experiences of my life.

I’ve also solo traveled to other places such as Barcelona, New York, and Atlanta. When solo traveling, you get to plan your own itinerary and explore all the places you want at your own pace. It can be so fun having full authority over the “when and where” of the trip. Below are some photos of my adventures!!

In general, solo traveling is great for becoming more comfortable with yourself. Navigating a new place by yourself can give you confidence in your decision-making skills, and it can be very peaceful overall! As said before, I think everyone should solo travel at least once.

Royal Palace, Madrid, Spain

Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, Valencia, Spain

La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain

2. Cafe/Restaurants

I know some people like to repeat the same cafe or restaurant when they know they like it. Not me. I’m the kind of person who wants to try everything, even if I only go once. I always have at least 20 places on my bucket list, so I don’t stop myself when no one is there to try them with me. I’ve been loving going to all the local cafes and trying a drink/food and doing schoolwork in a new place (within budget, of course). I’m crossing the places off my list, and if anything, I’ve become a more qualified source for Boston food recommendations!

3. Shows

There have been a few times when I have wanted to see a show, but didn't go because I was missing someone to go with, so I missed out. There’s also been a few times when I’ve just gone to the shows alone, and there were absolutely no regrets. You’re not talking to anyone during the show anyway! Sometimes I still look back on the ones I didn’t see and wish I would’ve just gone, because I had such a great time at the ones I did see alone. Don’t be afraid to go to shows by yourself!

4. City/Area Events

Boston has a lot of cool events throughout the year, especially around summer and the holidays. I’ve been to the Seaport pop-up markets by myself a few times, and I love walking around when there’s a festival going on downtown. Even if I don’t buy anything, it’s just fun seeing people celebrate. I encourage you to explore what’s going on around your area and just show up.

5. Shopping

I love shopping with other people and seeing their insights, but sometimes it can be nice when you only have your opinion to pick out some new clothes or items. And you can spend as long or as short as you want in the stores. Similar to solo traveling, it can be fun having full authority over the “where and when” in a shopping trip.

6. Auditions

As a theater performer, I’ve been to a few open call auditions, and I always see people auditioning with their groups of friends. But there are so many other people auditioning alone as well. If you’re feeling social, it could be a good time to make some new friends and connections. And if you’re not, it might be easier to get “in the zone” when you’re by yourself. Also, don’t turn down an audition because none of your friends are auditioning. This just means the loneliness is affecting your career, which we don’t want.

There are so many other things you could do as well, like taking yourself to see a movie, or signing up for a class of interest to you (such as a workout or art class). Really, anything you can think of can be done! You'll regret not doing it at all more than you'd regret trying.

Still appreciating the community around you

All of this being said, I really appreciated my friend for reaching out to me for that Halloween party I mentioned at the beginning of this article. I don’t think they realized how much it meant to me to have someone invite me to something. And I’m incredibly grateful for all of the people in the world who are willing to reach out like that. Make sure to check on your friends, especially when you don’t see them for a while. You never know the impact it could have on them.

Conclusion

You are allowed to feel lonely, and you are not alone in that feeling. But don’t let it stop you from having fun and living your life. Also, don’t let the number of friends you have, or the number of people who reach out to you, define your worth as a person. The sun stands alone, but it still shines.

You got this. I’m rooting for you; now go have some fun with yourself!

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