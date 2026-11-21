Join our trio as they discuss today's Grammy noms, casting news, and saying goodbye to some of our favorite shows getting ready to close
Video: The Cast of SCHMIGADOON! Escapes to Broadway Sessions
Schmigadoon! is running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.
Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier month with the cast of Schmigadoon!, which is running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.
Performers included: Nathan Lucrezio ("Why Love"), Jess LeProtto ("Can't Take My Eyes Off of You"), Kaitlyn Davidson ("Many a New Day/Flowers"), Richard Riaz Yoder, David Wright Jr. ("She Knocks Me Out"), and up and comers Samara Ariel ("Meadowlark"), Melanie Vincent ("The Wizard and I") and Marcus J. Paige ("Flight").
Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.
Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.
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Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
About. This week on Odd Woman Out, Tutz sits down with Broadway icon Ann Harada—and we are getting into ALL of it. From originating Christmas Eve in Avenue Q to entering the wonderfully unhinged world of Schmigadoon!, Ann has built a career by doing something that sounds simple but definitely isn't: knowing who she is and refusing to pretend to be anyone else.
Max Clayton stars in the hit musical Schmigadoon!, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical. Clayton, plays dashing Danny Bailey in the show. He was honored with the Chita Rivera Award along with Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for his riveting and showstopping performance.
How to get to Scmigadoon? You go to take the long way through. Through Apple TV, then cancellation. Then to the lights of Broadway in a truncated version of the story that just doesn't quite hit as hard as that darn TV Show does. Well, you can't win them all....
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