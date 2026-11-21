



Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier month with the cast of Schmigadoon!, which is running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.

Performers included: Nathan Lucrezio ("Why Love"), Jess LeProtto ("Can't Take My Eyes Off of You"), Kaitlyn Davidson ("Many a New Day/Flowers"), Richard Riaz Yoder, David Wright Jr. ("She Knocks Me Out"), and up and comers Samara Ariel ("Meadowlark"), Melanie Vincent ("The Wizard and I") and Marcus J. Paige ("Flight").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.

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