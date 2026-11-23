A sizable stack of uncooked lasagna might seem like an unusual ingredient in a Broadway production. But for Emmy-winning foley artist Leslie Bloome, it’s the perfect recipe for conjuring the sounds of breaking ice.

In IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, now playing at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, Bloome creates the sounds of Bedford Falls live onstage, transforming everyday objects into an auditory landscape that accompanies the beloved story of George Bailey. “There’s so many different sounds that are in the show. For some sounds we use very authentic props, while other things we’re taking over the top,” Bloome explains.

For the scene in which George rescues his younger brother from an icy pond, Bloome devised an unconventional solution. “For the breaking of the ice, I use a pretty sizable stack of dry, uncooked lasagna, and I just give it a big crunch, then a pause, and then a big splash into this water tub that we have on stage.”

“Fun fact, lasagna also makes a great neck break too,” he adds with a grin and a laugh.

Such ingenuity has defined Bloome’s career, which spans more than three decades and includes Emmy-winning work on productions including The Bear, Prey, and Cartel Land. Yet his introduction to foley artistry was entirely accidental. “I really got my start as a musician,” he recalls.

After years of touring, Bloome hoped to become a session musician. Instead, a five-week cruise ship engagement unexpectedly stretched into nearly five months. “When you’re out of town that long, forget it, every contact you have is gone,” he says. “When I got back to LA, I found out that I was broke completely.”

A friend’s invitation to participate in a recording session introduced him to a postproduction studio filled with unfamiliar props and surfaces. “At the end of the day, they asked, ‘Hey, you want to give this Foley thing a go?’ And I said, ‘Man, I’ll do anything for $6 an hour. Count me in.’”

The similarities between his musical background and his newfound profession quickly became apparent. “I found that creating sound for film and television was a lot like being a session musician,” he states. “And it took a lot of creativity, rhythm, and figuring things out.”

Those musical instincts are especially valuable on Broadway, where Bloome’s effects must synchronize with the actors and music director Andy Einhorn. “Foley first and foremost is a performance, and that you have to understand right there,” Bloome says. “It’s a performance.”

Working with Einhorn and director Jerry Zaks, Bloome developed a collection of sounds that could be executed precisely throughout the production. “Being able to create the sounds and hit them with the right timing really helps propel the story and capture the audience’s attention,” he explains. “That’s the bomb right there, you know.”

Leslie Bloome.

Photos by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Some effects require considerable experimentation. When pharmacist Mr. Gower drops a bottle of pills after learning some devastating news, Bloome initially tried sunflower seeds falling into a wooden cigar box, but the effect proved insufficiently dramatic. “We tried all kinds of different things until finally we came up with this great concept of a bowl full of extra-strength Tylenol, the big caplets, and slamming them into like a turkey dish,” he reveals.

The resulting spectacle extends beyond sound. “This brought this whole moment of them [the caplets] flying across my Foley space,” he continues. “It is part of the appeal. It’s really visceral.”

For Bloome, the distinction between technically accurate effects and emotionally resonant storytelling is essential. “The sounds that we create are driven by these emotions,” he says. “Some sounds that we create, if they’re out of context, mean nothing. But in context, they can bring laughter, they can bring tension, they might choke you up, they might wow you.”

He points to the familiar bell that rings near the story’s conclusion. “It’s such a simple sound, it really is,” he observes. “It’s an incredibly simple sound. It’s small and delicate, yet it brings out so much emotion from the audience.”

Despite technological advances, Bloome believes that human performance remains irreplaceable. “The actual creation of those sounds is, again, a performance,” he emphasizes. “Technology, pre-recorded sounds, and everything else cannot—and I can’t repeat this enough—cannot add any emotion to that moment, no matter how you try.”

That emotional connection extends beyond his professional responsibilities. One exchange between George Bailey and his father resonates particularly deeply with Bloome, whose own father hoped he would eventually take over his business in Peekskill, New York. “Like George, I just couldn’t imagine myself being stuck in front of a drafting table the rest of my life,” he admits. “I wanted to pursue my own career in music and then in film.”

His father has since passed away, but Bloome believes he would have appreciated this unexpected chapter in his son’s career. “I believe that if he was still around, he would have loved this show and would have been really proud.”

Leslie Bloome.

Photos by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

For an artist whose work often goes unnoticed, performing before a live audience offers something special. “For the audience, I don’t believe that creating sounds on a live stage diminishes their experience whatsoever. If anything, it enhances the overall performance.”

“And hopefully the audiences go home with something more than what they came with,” he concludes.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY runs on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) through January 3, 2027.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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