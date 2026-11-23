"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: First Look at Patti LuPone, Scott Bakula and More in CANDIDE at LA Opera
The production runs through December 13 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.
Get a first look at photos of Patti LuPone, Scott Bakula, and more in LA Opera's production of Candide, now playing at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion through December 13, 2026.
Directed by Francesca Zambello and conducted by LA Opera Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados, the production stars Scott Bakula in the dual role of Voltaire and Dr. Pangloss, Patti LuPone as the Old Lady, Duke Kim as Candide, and Meghan Picerno as Cunegonde. The cast also features Mario Manzo as Maximilian/Father, Kristen Choi as Paquette, Katie Trigg as Baroness/Vanderdendur, Vinícius Costa as James/Martin, Samuel Wallace as Cacambo, and Bernard Holcomb as Baron/Don Issachar/Governor.
Candide features music by Leonard Bernstein, a book adapted from Voltaire by Hugh Wheeler in a new version by John Caird, and lyrics by Richard Wilbur, with additional lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, John La Touche, Lillian Hellman, Dorothy Parker and Leonard Bernstein. The staging is a co-production of the Glimmerglass Festival, Opéra National de Bordeaux and Théâtre du Capitole de Toulouse.
Photo Credit: Cory Weaver
Left to right: Samuel Wallace (Cacambo), Patti LuPone (Old Lady), Meghan Picerno (Cunegonde) and Duke Kim (Candide) in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Scott Bakula as Voltaire in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Patti LuPone as the Old Lady in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Duke Kim as Candide and Meghan Picerno as Cunegonde in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Scott Bakula (Pangloss), Mario Manzo (Maximilian), Duke Kim (Candide), Meghan Picerno (Cunegonde) and Kristen Choi (Paquette) in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Duke Kim (front) as Candide and Samuel Wallace as Cacambo in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Patti LuPone as the Old Lady, with Samuel Wallace (left) and Nicholas LaGesse (right) as the Two Señores, in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Patti LuPone (center, in red) as the Old Lady in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Duke Kim as Candide in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Duke Kim as Candide in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Meghan Picerno as Cunegonde in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Meghan Picerno as Cunegonde in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Scott Bakula as Voltaire in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Katie Trigg as Vanderdendur in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Bernard Holcomb as the Governor in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Duke Kim as Candide, Mario Manzo as Maximilian and Scott Bakula (right) as Voltaire in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
Duke Kim (left) as Candide and Katie Trigg (right, with eyepatch) as Vanderdendur in LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
In a rehearsal, Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados leading "Make Our Garden Grow," the finale of LA Opera's 2026 production of Candide.
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