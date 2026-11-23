Get a first look at photos of Patti LuPone, Scott Bakula, and more in LA Opera's production of Candide, now playing at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion through December 13, 2026.

Directed by Francesca Zambello and conducted by LA Opera Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados, the production stars Scott Bakula in the dual role of Voltaire and Dr. Pangloss, Patti LuPone as the Old Lady, Duke Kim as Candide, and Meghan Picerno as Cunegonde. The cast also features Mario Manzo as Maximilian/Father, Kristen Choi as Paquette, Katie Trigg as Baroness/Vanderdendur, Vinícius Costa as James/Martin, Samuel Wallace as Cacambo, and Bernard Holcomb as Baron/Don Issachar/Governor.

Candide features music by Leonard Bernstein, a book adapted from Voltaire by Hugh Wheeler in a new version by John Caird, and lyrics by Richard Wilbur, with additional lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, John La Touche, Lillian Hellman, Dorothy Parker and Leonard Bernstein. The staging is a co-production of the Glimmerglass Festival, Opéra National de Bordeaux and Théâtre du Capitole de Toulouse.

Photo Credit: Cory Weaver

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