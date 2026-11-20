





The Public Theater has released a new video clip from the world premiere of We'll See, written and directed by Richard Nelson. The production continues through November 29, 2026.

Subtitled Conversations Among the Apple Family on the Night of the Midterm Elections, the play is the latest installment in Nelson's The Rhinebeck Panorama, his acclaimed 12-play series exploring the lives of three families in Rhinebeck, New York.

Set on November 3, 2026, the night of the midterm elections, We'll See follows the Apple family as they gather at Barbara's home for dinner. Anxious about the events unfolding around them, the family members share stories, catch up, laugh, sing and reflect on the everyday moments of their lives.

As the evening progresses, their conversations turn toward questions of identity, division and how people define themselves in relation to others, including the central question: “Do we define ourselves by what we are not, by what we hate?”

We'll See continues at The Public Theater through November 29.

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