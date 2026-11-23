New York Theatre Workshop will present Rent: The Show That Changed My Life, a special one-night-only celebration of the award-winning musical, hosted & co-conceived by Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. This special benefit event will take place January 25, 2027, exactly 31 years after the first performance of Rent at New York Theatre Workshop. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the next generation of musical theatre development by radical theatre artists at New York Theatre Workshop.

On January 25th, 1996, at New York Theatre Workshop, audiences were introduced to Jonathan Larson's Rent. For decades after, Rent has touched millions around the world. One artist who made his Broadway debut in Rent in 1998 was Tony- and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Purlie Victorious, Hamilton).

To come full circle on Monday January 25, 2027, Leslie is bringing together illustrious members of the theater community to celebrate the show that changed countless lives—including his own. The evening will feature songs from Rent and many musicals inspired by Larson's hit with performances from Leslie, Bryson Battle (Cats: The Jellicle Ball, NYTW's Saturday Church), Tony Award winner Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Lost Boys, NYTW's We Live in Cairo), Florencia Cuenca (Real Women Have Curves), Merle Dandridge (Hadestown, Once on This Island), Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Hell's Kitchen, “Rent Live!”), Kristolyn Lloyd (Liberation, NYTW's Saturday Church), Nicolette Robinson (Waitress), and Britton Smith (Be More Chill).

The event will also feature reflections from the Tony Award-winning director of the original production Michael Greif, playwright Hansol Jung (Wolf Play, NYTW's Merry Me), former NYTW Artistic Director James C. Nicola, Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown),Nicole Ari Parker (The Refuge Plays), Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (The Balusters), plus special appearances by members of the original NYTW cast, Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, NYTW's Lights Out), The Lazours (NYTW's We Live in Cairo) and more.

Tickets for Rent: The Show That Changed My Life begin at $200 and are available at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. A limited number of $30 tickets will be available exclusively through the TodayTix lottery. TodayTix allows you to enter the lottery via the app, available in the App Store or Google Play Store, or online at TodayTix.com. Proceeds from this one-night-only event will benefit NYTW's work championing the development and premieres of new musicals.

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