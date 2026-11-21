



Here There Are Blueberries has officially opened on Broadway! The acclaimed play from Tectonic Theater Project, written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, brings a powerful and thought-provoking story to the stage, exploring the discovery of a mysterious album of photographs from the Holocaust. BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for opening night to catch up with the company about bringing the production to Broadway and the important questions it raises.

For co-writer and director Moisés Kaufman, the play offers audiences a unique opportunity to examine history through a new lens and consider its relevance to the world today.

"There's nothing else like it on Broadway right now. And it poses questions about history and about our relationship to history," Kaufman explained. "And even though the photographs are 70 years old, I feel that the photographs ask questions about us now."

Cast member Delia Cunningham echoed that sentiment, reflecting on the deeper questions of morality and personal responsibility that the production encourages audiences to confront.

"I really hope that people come and they take it as an opportunity to investigate the self and look in the mirror," she shared. "And I think that this play does an amazing job of taking these incomparable crimes and helping us understand how human beings committed them and seeing ourselves as human beings too and wondering how we participate in acts that we would consider anathema to our beliefs."

Watch as BroadwayWorld catches up with the whole company on opening night in this video.

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