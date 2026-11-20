Finding that cast, those friendships, and the show that changed your life is such an important part of theatre. Hello, Hello and welcome to my blog! Today we are going down memory lane for what we are thankful for with theatre, and how a certain show that you are apart of can change your life and view on theatre. Before we walk down memory lane, I would like to say how thankful I am for theatre. It is such an important industry that brings us light, takes us away into story telling, but most importantly creates a home for so many people. Theatre creates a life, jobs, fun, and a place of belonging, especially at a young age.

What I am specifically grateful for in theatre is a product that brought me such fond memories that I look back to constantly. Not only just memories, but the friends that I made along the way through the cast. This show that I had a privilege of doing I would love to be a part of again, that show being Legally Blonde. Huge shoutout to the theatre company that casted me in it, River Front Theatre Company. Without this company casting me, I would not have the friends and the memories that were created. It all started back in the spring of 2024 when I was at a production of Frozen Jr. I was trying to find a nearby summer show to do. At that point that was the first summer show I had ever auditioned for and have been a part of. I had found something very nearby and was so lucky, because a lot of summer shows were pretty far and would not have worked with my schedule. Once I had found River Front, I signed up to audition immediately. Then the process went on, I was greeted by the lovely faculty and staff, plus creative team. The auditioned went on, callbacks, and then the casting. I am so grateful to this day that I was casted in this show, in Leagally Blonde a dream show.

Rehearsals did not begin until June, and when they did everyone slowly started becoming friends. As the rehearsals began to be more full cast, all together everyone became closer. My favorite memories are from tech week. First and foremost, I felt like I was in a professional job and show. Tech week, even though it was os exhausting because we were there all day we still had made it fun. This company had themed tech days, one of my personal favorites twin day and dream role day. Now, twin day we all texted in our groupchat that we should do something better and surprise the creative team. We all decided to dress up like the minions and some of the other characters from different movies of the minions, We walked in all together for rehearsals and our director, choreographer, and the rest of the creative team was laughing so hard. As tech had continued to go on, more inside jokes were made, more fun, aand we all just continued to bond together like a huge family. Even in between shows we all stayed together, hung out on the dock that was outside our theatre. We had enjoyed that summer, it was honestly the best summer I had ever had. My favorite summer to look back on in high school, and most importantly the friendships that were kept and made along the way. A lot of us still remain in chatting and even if we reach out it is like we never had skipped a beat. To do a show again with these people would be a dream come true.

Why am I telling you this memory? I am telling you this memory because I too want you to think about the friendships you had made along the way in your shows. I want you to think of a show that changed you and how grateful you are from it. I know I am grateful for Legally Blonde because it was the show to do, it was the friends to make, and it was the show that helped me grow as a performer. The show made me better, my friends made be better, and most important the creative team beleieeved in me and made me better. Without those type of shows how can you grow as a performer? Feel grateful for the performances and the people you meet along the way. I love theatre and how it makes people grow. So for this Thanksgibing think about a show or cast that has helped you the most, or made you grow. After all I know Legally Blonde had made me so much better, haha get it so much better from the show. That could be a part of the quote for this blog. Remember to keep smiling, everything will be alright. The Broadway Girl, Isabella Lukitsch

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