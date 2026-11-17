





Kristin Chenoweth is ready to be the last man standing in the new season of the Traitors. In the new season five preview, the Tony winner brings a Glinda bubble wand to Alan Cumming's castle.

"Everyone wants to be popular. I just want to be the last man standing," the recent Queen of Versailles star says in the trailer.

Watch the full trailer now, which also features Whitney Leavitt, Bianca Del Rio, Cody Simpson, Cynthia Bailey, Johnny Sibilly, and more. The Emmy Award-winning Peacock series returns on January 14.

Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, players work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a substantial prize fund. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

The full list of competitors also includes Boman Martinez-Reid, Bronwyn Newport, Casey Wilson, Chloe Kim, Craig Conover, Dominic Monaghan, Emira D’Spain, Gizelle Bryant, Iain Stirling, Jag Bains, JaNa Craig, Joey Graziadei, Michele Fitzgerald, Q Burdette, Rachel Robinson, RASHAD JENNINGS, Taylor Hale.

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