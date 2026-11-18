This is the third and final segment of my conversation with Albert Evans, in which we explore the Double Songs of Broadway, which, as you will hear, have an incredibly long and action-packed history stretching from the earliest decades of the Broadway musical right up to today.
SPRING AWAKENING Will Host Mental Health Advocacy Night Benefiting Project Healthy Minds
The revival, directed by Danya Taymor, has been extended through Sunday, April 4, 2027, with choreography by Celia Rowlson-Hall.
An additional performance of the new production of Spring Awakening will take place on Tuesday, December 15, followed by a special post-show panel discussion, with proceeds benefiting Project Healthy Minds. The conversation will feature members of the Spring Awakening creative team and Project Healthy Minds CEO and Founder, Phil Schermer, discussing the musical's enduring themes, their resonance in today's mental health landscape, and the importance of creating space for open, honest conversations around mental health. Tickets for the newly added performance and panel are on sale now.
Schermer comments, "We're thrilled to partner with Seaview again. With Every Brilliant Thing, we saw the power of theater to spark conversations about mental health, and more than 7,000 theatergoers took a step toward care. Spring Awakening gives voice to the questions young people carry and too often keep to themselves. Together with Greg Nobile and the Seaview team, we're making it easier for every audience member to take that next step with Project Healthy Minds' free online marketplace that connects people to trusted mental health services – from therapy to psychiatry to support groups and more – right at their fingertips."
For more information on Project Healthy Minds, please visit: www.projecthealthyminds.com.
About Spring Awakening
The revival is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, with choreography by Celia Rowlson-Hall, and music supervision by Or Matias, has been extended by popular demand through Sunday, April 4, 2027. Performances for the musical began Friday, November 27, with an official opening night set for Sunday, December 13.
The complete cast for Spring Awakening includes George Abud as “The Adult Men,” Jack Bateman as 'Georg,' Jada Simone Clark as 'Thea,' Leif Coomer as 'Ernst,' Lilli Cooper as “The Adult Women,” Ryo Kamibayashi as 'Moritz,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Wendla,' Nando Morland as 'Otto,' Antonio Porciello as 'Hanschen,' Khadija Sankoh as 'Martha,' Grace Slear as 'Anna,' Tyler Jordan Wesley as 'Melchior,' and Amalia Yoo as 'Ilse' are joined by newly announced understudies and swings Frenie Acoba, Christiana Clark, Lilly David, Erik Houck, Hennessy Winkler, and Sam Yousuf. Bateman, Porciello and David were among the cast members selected from the production's open casting call in July, through which 2,532 performers were seen.
Alongside Taymor, Rowlson-Hall, and Matias, the creative team includes Christine Jones & Brett Banakis (Scenography), Kaye Voyce (Costume Design), Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Cody Spencer (Sound Design), Jeremy Chernick (Special Effects Design), Cynthia Meng (Music Director/Conductor), David Lai (Music Coordinator), Lauren Page Russell (Properties), Tommy Kurzman (Hair & Make Up Design), Gigi Buffington (Voice & Text Coach), Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator), Drew Leary (Fight Coordinator), C.A. Johnson (Creative Consultant), Miranda Cornell (Associate Director), and The TRC Company / Xavier Rubiano, CSA and Peter Van Dam, CSA (Casting). Elizabeth Allen serves as the Production Stage Manager. Sean Gorski / Hudson Theatrical Associates serves as Production Manager with Jonathan Whitton / Seaview as General Manager.
This new production will bring Spring Awakening into an intimate Off-Broadway setting, returning the musical to the raw force and urgency of Frank Wedekind's once-banned 1891 play. Feral, honest, compassionate, and unflinching, the production will explore the experience of young people caught between desire, repression, fear, and discovery — then and now.
Spring Awakening follows a group of late 19th century German adolescents as they explore teenage sexuality and repression through a contemporary rock score. The show debuted on Broadway in 2006 with future stars Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and John Gallagher Jr., and was later revived in 2015 with Deaf West Theatre directed by Michael Arden.
About Project Healthy Minds
Project Healthy Minds is a Millennial & Gen Z-driven mental health tech nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to mental health services across the United States for every community. Project Healthy Minds focuses on three programmatic areas: (1) destigmatizing mental health by mobilizing culture-makers; (2) expanding access to mental health services through the world's first free digital mental health marketplace; and (3) advocating for innovative workplace investments in employee mental health. Project Healthy Minds has served more than 500,000 people.
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