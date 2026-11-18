Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who are known for having created The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, are returning to TikTok with a new original musical project. The musical micro-series is called "To Die For Love" and will premiere December 21 on TikTok and PineDrama.

To Die for Love follows an ambitious half-witch vying for her coven's crown. When she falls for a mortal, their romance takes an unexpected turn, forcing an impossible choice between family and the love of her life. All 81 episodes will be exclusively available on TikTok and PineDrama on December 21. Barlow and Bear have written the score for the original series, with Barlow also co-writing the script alongside Julia Aks. Executive producers of To Die For Love are Agnes Chu, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Danielle Perelman, Chris Crema, Matthew Ko and Kevin Weaver.

The production is directed by Paul Becker (Julie and the Phantoms, LEGO's Heartlake The Musical), and stars Abigail Barlow (SIX) and Derek Klena (Savannah Bananas, Moulin Rouge) as star-crossed lovers, and features Anna Maria Perez De Tagle (Hannah Montana, Camp Rock), TikTok star Jess Val, Amy Manford (Phantom of the Opera), Kelsie Watts (SIX, Moulin Rouge), Jalen Thurman (Swolemates), Ceci Balagot (Girl Meets World, Monster High), Davied Morales (Sorry We’re Dead), Cayman Cardiff (Fated to My Homeless Billionaire Alpha, The Billionaire’s Fake Wife) and Heather Dubrow (RHOC). Filming for “To Die For Love” took place in Los Angeles as a Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and Directors Guild of America signatory production. Knockout Shorts is the physical production partner.

The romantic fantasy marks the platform return of Grammy Award-winning songwriting duo Barlow & Bear (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album, Moana 2), whose creative journey began on TikTok when Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear shared an original song inspired by Bridgerton. That song sparked the creation of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, shaped in part by community input and ultimately earning a 2022 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and generating millions of views on TikTok. For To Die For Love, Barlow & Bear have created an original score, with a script co-written by Oscar-nominated Julia Aks (Jane Austen’s Period Drama) and Abigail Barlow.

Barlow and Bear initially gained attention on TikTok with an original song inspired by Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton. That song eventually developed into The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, which they independently wrote, recorded, produced and engineered in just six weeks. Featuring lead vocals by Barlow and orchestration, production and additional vocals by Bear, the album went on to win the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Following that success, the pair contributed songs to Disney's animated feature Moana 2. Barlow also portrayed the role of Katherine Howard in the musical Six on Broadway and departed the show August 16, 2026.

"TikTok has a passionate community of musical fans, and we've seen how talent like Barlow & Bear can build audiences and fandom on the platform," said Dawn Yang, Global Head of Entertainment & Micro-series at TikTok. "Bringing them back with To Die For Love is a natural fit. It speaks to the evolution of musical theater fandom, where stories and communities can originate on TikTok just as they do on Broadway stages."

“Making To Die For Love has been one of the most rewarding creative experiences of our careers,” said Barlow & Bear’s Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. “We love a pressure cooker, and building an entire musical in under five months proved that meaningful storytelling isn't about time—it’s about the story and the people bringing it to life. We’re endlessly grateful to our extraordinary partners at Ampersand as well as Knockout Shorts for turning this into something beyond what we imagined.”

“Barlow & Bear are one of our favorite songwriting duos, and To Die For Love showcases what happens when we partner world-class creativity with TikTok,” said Agnes Chu, CEO of Ampersand. “Together with a 125-person union cast and crew in Los Angeles, we are bringing original musical storytelling from imagination to vertical screen at unprecedented speed.”

Atlantic Records will release the original soundtrack. Noah Hubbell serves as Executive Music Producer and Cynthia Meng as Music Director, with all tracks produced by Emily Bear, Abigail Barlow, Noah Hubbell, and Grant Steller, and mixing and mastering by Jay Marcovitz.

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