"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Kara Lindsay Sings 'Spoonful of Sugar' in MARY POPPINS Rehearsal at Paper Mill Playhouse
Kara Lindsay appears as Mary Poppins with the actors playing Jane and Michael Banks in rehearsal.
Paper Mill Playhouse has released new rehearsal footage of Kara Lindsay, Emery Layne Large and Max Ryan Burach rehearsing 'A Spoonful of Sugar' from their upcoming production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS. Lindsay plays Mary Poppins, with Large as Jane Banks and Burach as Michael Banks.
The musical also includes iconic songs like 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' and 'Step in Time.' It is based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, with a book by Julian Fellowes, original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, and new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.
The production opens Paper Mill Playhouse's 88th season in Millburn, New Jersey, and runs from November 18, 2026, through January 3, 2027. Earlier rehearsal footage from the production featured Will Burton and the company performing 'Step in Time'.
Mark S. Hoebee, Paper Mill's Producing Artistic Director, directs, Denis Jones choreographs, and Ben McNaboe serves as music director. Lindsay originated the role of Katherine Plumber in Newsies on Broadway, appeared in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and has played Mary Poppins previously at North Carolina Theatre.
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