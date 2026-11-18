Blue Man Group is making its Broadway debut this holiday season with “A New Holiday Surprise,” its first-ever touring holiday production. The all-new production will play a strictly limited engagement through January 3, 2027. Check out photos from the show below!

“A New Holiday Surprise” features classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group's iconic custom instruments, while following the Blue Men as they discover the traditions, rituals and joyful absurdities of the holidays with, of course, a few unexpected detours along the way. As they navigate the season, they explore timeless themes of generosity, presence, creativity, and human connection. Equal parts hilarious, heartwarming, and visually unforgettable, this all new Blue Man experience offers audiences a unique holiday tradition that celebrates what brings us together and proves that holiday traditions don't always have to go according to plan.

For more than three decades, Blue Man Group was a New York theatrical institution, playing more than 17,000 performances at the Astor Place Theatre before concluding its historic run in February 2025. What began downtown in 1991 grew into an international sensation seen by more than 50 million people worldwide. Now, 35 years after Blue Man Group first burst onto the New York stage, the Blue Men are heading uptown, and to Broadway, for the very first time.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group

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