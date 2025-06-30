Student Blog: What's It Like to Pursue Theatre Professionally? An Interview with Hayden Rivas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I met Hayden Rivas through Musical Theatre Repertory (our student-run musical Theatre Production Group) at USC and now he's taking the theare world by storm! I thought it would be valuable insight to hear about his journey in an attempt to demystify the career. Here are some of his thoughts!

What made you want to pursue musical theatre as a professional career?

Musical theatre captivates me because it's the ultimate fusion where dance, music, and story create something more powerful than any single element alone. After my first recital, I experienced something profound - the ability to move people without saying a word. That moment of pure connection with an audience, knowing I might inspire someone who sees themselves in me to pursue their own dreams, drives everything I do. Musical theatre represents the perfect marriage of my passion for storytelling through movement with the collaborative nature of live performance.

You studied dance in college, how are you finding it has benefited you post-grad while pursuing musical theatre?

USC Kaufman instilled in me that versatility isn't just about mastering different dance styles - it's about being the kind of performer who can seamlessly adapt to whatever the project demands. I can pivot quickly from contemporary to hip-hop within the same piece while bringing full authenticity to both. The program's emphasis on understanding dance as storytelling, not just technique, has been invaluable in musical theatre, where every movement must serve the narrative.

What was something unexpected you learned about the musical theatre industry while working professionally?

Working on productions like Beetlejuice on Norwegian Cruise Line, I learned that stamina management becomes as crucial as nailing the choreography. Instead of a standard 8-show week, we perform 2 shows per night on back-to-back nights. Every moment offstage becomes strategic recovery time, and you have to master delivering the same Broadway-caliber performance in show two that you gave in show one. The industry demands not just artistic excellence, but incredible physical and mental resilience.

Is there anything you did in undergrad that you feel really benefited you in the professional world?

My Master of Studies in Law has been a game-changer. It transformed how I approach my career - I now read every contract with a trained eye, understanding not just what I'm agreeing to, but how to advocate for better terms. When I worked with Pilot MGMT after graduation, I immediately put both my legal and dance training to practical use, helping negotiate contracts. This dual expertise gives me confidence to advocate for myself and others in an industry where artists often navigate contracts blindly.

Do you have any advice for someone wanting to pursue theatre or dance professionally?

Here are my top 5 Do's and Don'ts:

Do's:

Be kind to EVERYONE Remember our job as performers is to audition If you don't feel safe, speak up Continuously learn Leave your ego out of the room

Don'ts:

Don't take rejection personally Don't compare your life to someone else's Don't put all your eggs in one basket Don't sacrifice your authenticity to fit what you think someone wants Don't stop finding inspiration

What's a fun memory you have from being in a show?

Working on Beetlejuice, I've made it my signature to bring fresh authenticity to every single performance by incorporating spontaneous choices into a specific featured moment. This means each show becomes a unique experience where audiences witness something they can't get anywhere else. It keeps me artistically engaged through the demanding schedule and creates genuine one-time-only theatrical moments that remind me why live performance is so magical.

What are you doing to keep up your skills while still auditioning and performing?

I maintain multiple creative outlets - photography and filmmaking serve as creative sanctuaries where I can explore pure artistic expression without commercial pressures. These outlets remind me why I fell in love with creating, developing skills like visual composition and narrative structure that make me a more well-rounded performer. This multifaceted approach creates a sustainable cycle where each outlet energizes and informs the others.

When did you get an agent and when do you think is a good time to get one?

I'm represented by Bloc LA and NYC, along with daCosta Talent in Vancouver. Having this representation gives me advocates who understand my versatility and can strategically position me for opportunities across multiple markets that I'd never access alone. The right time is when you have enough professional experience and clear artistic goals that an agent can effectively champion your unique skill set and career trajectory.

Are you a member of AEA? Whether or not, do you think it is important for you to be equity when pursuing musical theatre?

I am not AEA yet; however, the musical theatre productions I have worked on were in equity theatres (North Shore Music Theatre & Surflight Theatre). For me, I think it's really the right place at the right time, and dependent on the person. As I was fresh out of school, I didn't feel the need to join Equity; however, as I continue along this path, I understand all of the benefits that AEA can bring. My legal background makes me particularly aware of the importance of union protections - fair contracts, proper working conditions, and equitable compensation. The industry needs these safeguards, and as I build my career and take on more substantial roles, union membership will become increasingly valuable for the protections and standards it provides.

What is your dream job or role?

My goal isn't just individual success - it's to keep growing through what I love most while expanding my impact. I'm excited about working with Emmy-winning choreographer Al Blackstone over the next three years on projects spanning musical theater, live performance, and film adaptations. My dream is to continue pushing boundaries, reaching more people, and discovering what's possible when you commit fully to multifaceted artistry that serves something bigger than yourself.

Want to conitnue following Hayden's journey? Find him on Instagram @haydenrivas !

Deals from Heathers: The Musical The Off-Broadway return of Heathers the Musical will be led by Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes. Courtney, known for her breakout performance in & Juliet, will play Veronica Sawyer, with Likes as J.D. Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody. Get Tickets from $96.00