Well, it's official - Broadway is coming back! So many of us have been waiting for this moment when our social media feeds are filled with announcements about shows reopening and new ticket policies. And fortunately, I will be living in New York as I spend my senior year on campus (ironically it'll also be the first time I'm on campus, but that's another story). For this article, I decided to share my top three shows that I can't wait to see once the curtain rises on Broadway again. Let's take a look!

Diana

If you've read any of my blog posts in the Student Center, then you probably already know how excited I am for Diana. Princess Diana was an incredible woman and she has been one of my inspirations for years. The musical seems like it's going to be a nice tribute and will tell Diana's story in a way that many will approve of. I remember thinking that it was going to be the same Diana musical that was on YouTube, which definitely gave me a scare! Diana will be on Netflix before it officially opens on Broadway and I'm still debating whether I'm going to watch the recording before seeing a live performance. Should I go in blind to the show? Let me know in the comments.

Come From Away

I've already seen Come From Away three times - Once in Washington, D. C., once in New York, and once in London. Each experience has been unique and absolutely incredible in its own way. Seeing the show in Ford's Theater was my first time seeing a show before it transferred to Broadway, the performance in New York was the day before opening night, and I got to get "Screeched In" on the West End! I can't even imagine how great the energy is going to be at performances once Broadway reopens. You can bet that I will be in tears at the first drum beats introducing the musical.

Moulin Rouge!

Listen, I'm a simple woman. You give me Aaron Tveit on Broadway, I go see Aaron Tveit on Broadway. Moulin Rouge! wasn't on my list of shows to see before Broadway closed because I wasn't the biggest fan of the cast album, but after watching a few slime tutorials, I've decided that I want to go see it. Mostly just for "Roxanne." It's kind of the same way I feel about the movie that the show is based on - Not a bgi fan of the musical as a whole, but I would die for Ewan McGregor. But hey, if it's anything like Great Comet, I'm sure I'll enjoy the experience!

And there you have it! My top three shows that I can't wait to see once I'm in New York City and Broadway has reopened. Fingers crossed that shows will start announcing their rush ticket and lottery policies soon so I can start making some plans.