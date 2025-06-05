Student Blog: Theater Things I've Loved Recently

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s the summertime, so I can now indulge in well-loved media and find new things to obsess over!

So many wonderful theatre moments have recently inspired me to write this blog highlighting some of my favorites. From recent Broadway hits to vintage sleeper shows, here are some shows, cast recordings, and theatrical campaigns I’ve loved recently!

The Virality of Death Becomes Her

There are only a few musical adaptations that I can tolerate (sorry!), but Death Becomes Her is a different story.

After listening to the cast recording several times, watching clips online, and seeing behind-the-scenes insights into the creative process, I've fallen in love with it. My love for the show has only grown by seeing its marketing on TikTok and Instagram. In particular, many of Jennifer Simard’s (Helen Sharp’s) lines have gone viral online, reaching people outside the theater community.

It’s so exciting to see a Broadway comedy earn reverence on such a wide scale, especially one that’s women-led!

PBS’ Recording of Next to Normal Starring Caissie Levy

Next to Normal is an incredibly important show to me. Playing Natalie a couple of years ago proved to be one of the most rewarding theatrical experiences I’ve ever had. Additionally, I played her during this production’s initial run, which was super fun to compare artistic interpretations and differences.

Seeing the production in its entirety was such a moving experience. Everything from the set, blocking, musical direction, and acting made the story so much more impactful than I ever considered it. My favorite technical element of the show had to be its center turntable, which helped create a disorientation for the actors and audience. Caissie Levy as Diana, in particular, was so captivating. I’ve adored her work for years and this is definitely a top contender for my favorite role of hers.

Me as Natalie in Next to Normal!

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

With its anticipated return to Broadway, my love for Spelling Bee has reinvigorated. The recent passing of the incredible William Finn (the show’s composer) led me to rediscover the cast recording on a long drive. The show’s score oozes charm, which makes it stand out from other musical comedies. In high school, I understudied all three girl spellers at a local theatre; because I never performed in that production, I’ve been dying to do the show again.

Additionally, clips of the Kennedy Center’s most recent production with Beanie Feldstein and Noah Galvin have fueled my resurging love for this musical. Theaters everywhere: please include Spelling Bee in your season lineups!

Collected Stories by Donald Margulies

I read this play recently for a class on American Dramas, and I immediately fell in love with the premise. The play follows two women: a middle-aged short story writer, Ruth, and her young student, Lisa. Over six years, their relationship deepens in complexity, notably as Lisa receives literary success and breaches Ruth’s privacy.

As a writer and actor, I found this play incredibly niche to my interests. Additionally, the themes of privacy, ethics, and the creative process felt very original, which left me thinking about this play for a while after reading it.

What theatrical element have you been loving recently? Let’s chat below!