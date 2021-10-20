BWW Blog: The “#BroadwayToHollywood: A New Age of Musicals” Panel at NYCC 2021

On Sunday, October 10th, 2021, the "#BroadwayToHollywood: A New Age of Musicals" panel took place at New York Comic Con. Packed with excited fans, the panelists shared valuable information and touching sentiments about the importance of stories and the process of bringing a show from the Great White Way to the Silver Screen.

Moderator Joshua Henry (Hamilton, tick, tick... BOOM!) introduced the panelists: Composer and Music Director Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, In The Heights), Music Producer Bill Sherman (In The Heights, tick, tick...BOOM!), Makeup Designer/ Department Head Stevie Martin (Dear Evan Hansen, Respect), Makeup Designer Joe Dulude II (Wicked, Beetlejuice, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert), and Composer/ Music Supervisor Daniel Mertzlufft (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical).

The panelists graciously recounted their experiences of taking Broadway to film. On the topic of makeup, Joe Dulude II remarked that "theatre [makeup] is stronger. Film doesn't worry about what it looks like in the back of the theatre." Stevie Martin added on with her experience on the Dear Evan Hansen film, saying "less is more". Less makeup allows the actors to evoke emotion (tears and sweat).

For Bill Sherman and Alex Lacamoire, their goal with In the Heights was to "immerse audiences" in the film. "You visually see these places accordingly, compared to a theatre where it's all on the same stage." Sherman said. He added, "For film, our goal in general was to make it bigger."

Daniel Mertzlufft shared his experience on the virtual production of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. The show raised 2 million dollars for The Actors Fund, and was created with contributions of people all over the world (songs, makeup, props, etc). The show was professionally produced in a short 13 days. He recounts that he received the "go-ahead" call on December 4th, and had to air January 1st. "Collaboration is the best part of musical theatre." He said. Then, he shared wonderful advice for aspiring performers: "Be brave with your art."

All panelists expressed their excitement that film is making musicals more accessible for wider audiences, and the importance of representation and using their respective platforms to uplift marginalized creatives. "The art world is what inspires kids to be creative and become better people, especially if they're able to see themselves in that space and grow with it." Joe Dulude II remarked.

"Not everyone is going to follow. You have to be a leader." Alex Lacamoire said. He spoke on the organization MUSE (Musicians United for Social Equity), of which he is a founding member. "MUSE's mission is to cultivate more racial equity in theatrical music departments by providing access, internships, mentorships, and support to historically marginalized people of color. MUSE aims to challenge systemic acts of exclusion and support musicians as we transition to a more diverse and inclusive environment for all." Find more information at museonline.org.

Stevie Martin ended the panel on an insightful note. "Everyone looks for someone that looks like them because it gives them hope. If you can do it, they can too."

The audience at New York Comic Con left inspired to make change in their own community, as well as be assured that theatre is becoming more accessible for all.