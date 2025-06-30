Student Blog: The Big Apple (As a Student)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I have the privilege of having always lived close to and attend college in New York City. I was no stranger to the city before my freshman year of school. New York City offered me the chance to live close to home while also getting exposed to a different environment. As I begin my era as a commuter for the summer, I want to take a moment to appreciate what the city has to offer.

NYC is my campus

All New York City schools use this motto. There is no real college campus, which can take away that traditional experience that most people who choose this path are willing to give up. Going to school and living in New York City gives you a lot of freedom that isn’t always offered in college towns. Almost everything you need is within a block radius, and despite the MTA’s trickery, public transportation is easily accessible. There’s a lot to explore and do. If it's nice out, you can explore the many different parks the city has available.

What also makes this fun is how your network, both professionally and socially, can exist outside of your school. I have a friend who goes to Pace whom I befriended at our college audition, and we are still in touch and hang out all the time. Through my internships, I’ve gotten the chance to meet so many people I wouldn’t have if I stuck solely to my school community. Because so much is happening in the city, there are also so many chances to connect with other young artists at a free panel or such.

Exposure to Theatre

There is so much theatre happening all the time. All the schools in the city are putting on shows that you can see. Because Broadway isn’t always on the cheap side and rush can be a hard battle to be won, there are so many cheaper alternatives in the city. Not only do Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway offer young artists the chance to see more affordable shows, but they also offer them the chance to see different kinds of theatre. While some Off-Broadway shows are Broadway shows in an incubation period, there’s a lot of experimental theatre happening all over the city that, in my personal opinion, I think everyone should be exposed to at least once. There’s also a big improv scene where classes put on shows at the end of their semester. This exposure can help young artists develop their own work and identity and explore the volumes in which they want to work.

The New York Public Library

I am an avid reader, but as I enter my adulthood, I know I can’t be spending as much money on books as I do. Thankfully, the New York Public Library exists. First and foremost, we should be supporting our libraries no matter where we are. They are an invaluable resource for communities and always will be, no matter how many people argue that they are ‘outdated’. While the big and beautiful library crowns Bryant Park, it has multiple libraries throughout all five boroughs where you can request the book you want to be sent to. Or you can browse the options the smaller libraries have. While the options aren’t limitless, there’s an abundance of books and knowledge available.

As a theatre student whose classes sometimes require utilizing the resources of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, it’s such a great resource. You’re working on a dramaturgy project about Ninagawa Yukio’s production of Sotoba Komachi? This library will have clippings from newspapers in 2005, photographs, and reviews available. You can find a book dedicated to almost every single theatre season, both on and off-broadway. Not to mention, you can also watch any show that the library recorded. You really want to see a specific production of a show you weren’t born in time to see? You can see it there.

The Downside: The expenses

New York City is not a cheap place to be. That daily coffee run can end up putting a bigger dent in your wallet than you’d expect, so it’s important to be mindful of how much you are spending. Of course, this can vary from person and person due to their financial situation, but I think spending smartly can never do you wrong.

While it may be fun to see theatre regularly, it’s also important to be mindful about your spending in that regard. Thankfully, there are lotteries, rushes, and student/age discounts that are available for your benefit.

Museums like the Met have a choose-what-you-pay policy for New York residents and students. Although it may take some digging to find, some institutions are doing at least a little to support students. I’ve lived in New York my whole life, so my perception of what expensive is is highly skewed, but even I can acknowledge that the $7 coffee is a little much.

Commuter Era!

Because it’s summer, I’m back at home right outside the City’s boroughs. However, I am still working in the city and am there almost every day. When I finish school and live back at home permanently, I’ll hopefully still be working in the city. However, the commuter is not cheap, and they don’t offer student discounts. My days are a little longer than they used to be, with the 29-45 minute train ride added onto it. However, I am adjusting and feeling a little bit older as I do so. Despite my goal of having it increase my reading time, the rush hour trains with little seating and my sleep-impaired brain tend to be unable to focus before 9:00 pm. I hope as I continue to adjust that this will change (I’m five books behind my reading goal for the year).

For my last year of school, I’ll be living off campus and further than I’m used to. My 8:30 am class might end up biting me in the butt due to the additional travel time, but I spend six years waking up at 6:30 am for school. I can do it again! It’s almost a little cruel how college’s flexible schedule gives you a four-year hiatus from a school or work day that’s 8 hours straight.

The adjustment back is not an easy one. And I’m really not a morning person.

Signed,

J.F

