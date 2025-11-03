Student Blog: Studying the Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When I first applied to colleges, I had no idea what I wanted to study. I mean, really, I had no clue what I wanted to do. I claimed I would major in psychology, but deep down, I believed I would choose English instead. Yet, there was always a faint glimmer in the back of my mind— my true love: theater.

As cheesy as it sounds, I have always loved theatre. When I was five, my dad bought my sister and me lighting gel swatch books from Norco Theatre Supply and Costume Store. We used them with our flashlights to create the perfect atmosphere for the elaborate plays we staged with our stuffed animals. His background in theatre technology helped him know exactly where to find those materials and the best ways to gradually introduce his daughters to the world of the performing arts. My mom, on the other hand, took a more direct approach by taking us to local touring productions, like "Mary Poppins" and "Shrek." These warm childhood memories are just some of the reasons why theater has always felt like home to me. Now, why didn't I think I would study theater in college?

The short answer is that pursuing a degree and career in the arts has always felt risky. At the age of 18, I was unsure if that was a risk I was willing to take. Additionally, since I was uncertain about what I wanted to study in general, I decided to explore liberal arts schools that would allow me to delve into various areas of study. During my freshman year, I took several courses across different disciplines, including creative writing, English literature, philosophy, and Spanish.

Despite my initial uncertainty about studying theatre, I found myself gravitating towards it during my free time. I began participating in student-run clubs and productions, meeting people and making connections, which fueled my passion and confidence. This newfound involvement not only deepened my love for the craft but also led me to become more active within my school’s theatre community. As I embraced these opportunities, I realized that I wanted to formally pursue my passion, ultimately deciding to minor in theatre to further my artistic journey.

The liberal arts approach has been instrumental in shaping my experience at my small theatre school. This environment allows me not only to hone my craft but also to learn from real-world experiences. The variety of courses I continue to take complements my theatrical training, broadening my perspective on literature and the arts. For example, I took an English course focused on Shakespeare, which helped me dissect and better understand his plays when I eventually stage-managed a production of "The Taming of the Shrew". Through this unique combination, I gained invaluable insights into character development, narrative structure, and the emotional impact of performance.

Ultimately, my time at this small theatre school has been transformative. The supportive community and interdisciplinary approach have enriched my artistic journey, enabling me to explore the many facets of theatre while continuing to grow as a storyteller. It’s remarkable how those early memories of my childhood love for theatre have come full circle, leading me to a place where I can fully embrace my passion.