Student Blog: Spring Awakening

Broadway musical Spring Awakening, published in December 2006 being nominated for 11 Tony Awards.

The play that premiered as "Spring awakening - A children's tragedy" (Spring awakening - A children's tragedy), was a blow to the society of the early nineteenth century, for openly dealing with issues such as abortion, rape, homosexuality, suicide or child abuse, all of this in the environment of young adolescents who awaken to sexuality, drowned by a hermetic environment that does not help them understand the changes and erotic fantasies that live in their body.

The musical was a success at the box office, close to 900 performances, and in January 2009 it premiered in London, where it repeated success, winning four Oliver Awards, including best musical. Since then it has been performed in Sweden, Finland, Hungary, Austria, Slovenia, Malta, Tokyo, Brazil, the Philippines, Czechoslovakia, Norway, Australia, Israel, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Serbia, the Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Italy or Canada.

One fact of this is that the musical took more than eight years to reach Broadway since the authors Duncan Sheik (music) and Steven Sater (lyrics), were working on song demos, project workshops, arrangements and orchestrations until giving a concert at Lincoln Center in 2005, although it would still take a year for it to be released in an off-Broadway theater where it was performed between May and August 2006, moving to the Eugene O'Neal Theater on Broadway in December 2006, with Jonathan Groff (Melchior) and Lea Michele (Wendla) as protagonists, who would repeat as a couple years later in the television series "Glee".

Soon the documentary of said musical will be found on HBO in case you have not seen it, very interesting musical, it is not something common to see so it is very good.