Student Blog: High Hopes for Study Abroad

My Amsterdam hoodie that I saw in a store when I submitted my app, then later bought for myself when I got in!

Before I began my studies at NYU, I went to an accepted students day on campus, and at that accepted students day I went to a study abroad information session, where I learned about the ITW program and decided that I needed to go. Even back then, it sounded like a dream program. After years of dreaming and waiting for study abroad to resume because of COVID, the time finally came for me to audition, just in time for my last summer as a college student (which feels crazy to say).

I spent months preparing my audition material and writing the perfect application essay, and, at last, the day came. I was really happy with how my audition went, which doesn't often happen, but I didn't want to get my hopes up. Many weeks later, after they delayed the decision release date twice, I found out over spring break that I got in! I am so grateful that my parents agreed and encouraged me to confirm my spot.

Since then, I've been daydreaming about what Amsterdam will be like. I've never studied abroad before, and I've never been to Europe, so I'm really excited! Here are some things I'm looking forward to, COVID and other world matters allow, for when I get to go to Amsterdam this summer.

1. The Actual Curriculum of the Program

One of my main arguments for why I should get to go to this program is that the classes are not only exactly what I want, but also exactly what I need. The program focuses on making your own work (one of my favorite things), and we begin creating narrative-based work and continue into making imagery-based work. Even in my devising experience, I have almost entirely worked with narrative-based work. The program also features classes in text analysis/scene work, voice work, choreography, and modern dance - all things I love. The classes also include work in clowning, masks, yoga, and other physical-based training, which is what I need in order to improve my work in bringing my entire body into my acting work, which I've been struggling with embodying a little bit, since returning to in-person classes.

2. Meeting new friends!

As of right now, I don't really know anyone else going to Amsterdam this summer. I know of a few people going, and one of my classmates introduced me to her friend (who seems super nice and cool!), but I don't have any friends going. So much of the work we're going to do in this program is collaborative, so I'm really looking forward to meeting and working with other artists who have similar interests to mine. It would also be awesome to meet people to go to explore Amsterdam with!

3. Museums

Amsterdam has more museums per capita than anywhere else in the world, and I love going to museums. I'm hoping to go to the Van Goh museum and the Rembrandt museum, along with the Stedelijk Museum to see some modern art. I'm hoping to explore the canals and maybe go to the maritime museum!

4. See theatre

I have only ever seen shows in America, so I'm really excited to experience theatre in other countries. I am especially looking forward to seeing some theatre that isn't the traditional Broadway, commercial theatre and that is more out-of-the-box and experimental! As part of the program, we are going to see shows and go to theatre festivals, and I really trust the taste of the director of the program.

5. Travel

As part of the program, we get two travel weekends to explore other parts of Europe, if we choose! As I said before, I've never been to Europe before, so naturally this is very exciting. I've always wanted to travel, especially to Europe, and my dream destination since I was a kid is Paris, so I'm hoping to get the chance to go. Travel within Europe is so much cheaper and simpler than it is from the US to Europe; I can just get on a train!

6. Explore the city (and learn how to ride a bike)

Amsterdam is one of the coolest, most open-minded, creative, culturally-rich cities in the world, and I can't wait to experience it! There are so many cool things to see and do. Even just walking around and looking at the buildings, some of which are below sea level, sounds exciting. I'm excited to try Amsterdam's food and maybe even learn some Dutch. I also need to learn how to ride a bike, seeing as that's a major mode of transportation there. I read that there's actually more bikes than people in Amsterdam!

7. The Cat Boat!!

In Amsterdam there are a lot of boats because of the canals, but there's one very specific boat that I am longing to visit. There is a houseboat specifically for cats, and the cats are adoptable! Although I (sadly) cannot adopt a cat while in Amsterdam, I can go hang out with them on the cat boat! I asked in my audition if the auditioner had ever been to the cat boat, and she said no, but that her son loves it. She then asked me if I had already been to Amsterdam before, and I said no, I've just done a lot of research.

There are so many more things about Amsterdam that I am excited for, and I genuinely cannot wait to study abroad and meet the others going and make some memories this summer!