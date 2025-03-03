Student Blog: Finding Your Voice… And Your Rehearsal Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Most universities across the country have between one and two on-campus theatres - sometimes even more. My university, Cal Poly Pomona, is no exception. On my campus sits three performance spaces: a traditional proscenium theatre, a black-box theatre, and a recital hall. Oftentimes, these are fantastic rehearsal spaces for performing, but even more so for singing. As a singer myself, I always find myself wanting to sing my favorite show tunes. But, as is the situation for many college singers, there comes the problem of where to sing without bothering others. The aforementioned venues - the only quiet rehearsal spaces on my campus - are occupied. When that happens, the question becomes: where can I go?

This is unfortunately a problem that many of my friends and peers studying theatre face on campus. Our recital hall, which features a mezzanine and great acoustics, is the ideal spot to belt one’s heart out. But oftentimes, it is either being used by the College of Music or it is locked up, meaning that it is rarely accessible. So much so, that not once have I ever been able to use it. Similarly, our black-box and proscenium theatres are always being used, so those are also ruled out. Other than these spaces, there were no other options for my friends and I to use… at least that we knew of.

In the last few months, I have tried using every alternative you can think of: my dorm room (don’t do this one unless you want a noise complaint), the Rose Garden on my campus, my car, and even our parking garage. However, there is a limitation to using these spaces, as finding a medium between singing to your fullest and not bothering others is difficult. I’ve even tried using the soundproofed practice rooms in the music building, but after my second attempt, I realized that those rooms are strictly reserved for music students only.

However, just one week ago, I found the perfect solution. A solution that, while not guaranteed, easily satisfies all of my singing needs: an empty classroom.

Now, before you come for me and tell me: “that seems like the obvious answer!”, I hear you. But up until last week, I only attempted this during the daytime, when classes were in session. Even an empty room carries the risk of being walked in on by a professor, or even adjacent classrooms hearing you. But, I have since learned that the secret is to use a classroom later in the day, or preferably, late at night. By that point, most (if not all) classes have ended, eliminating the aforementioned risks. Plus, knowing that most people have left campus or are in their dormitories allows you to sing at full volume and to your heart’s desire. Most college campuses leave their classrooms unlocked at all times, meaning that you can slip into an empty room without incident. Even better, these spaces are excellent for rehearsing scenes with scene partners, provided the desks are moved to the sides of the room. You don’t even need to use a classroom in your theatre college; any empty classroom on campus will do the trick. Just ensure that the adjacent rooms are empty before you proceed!

Finding time to rehearse is tough, and maintaining your voice is even tougher. But, with a little patience and a lot of determination, anything can happen if you let it.