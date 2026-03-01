Student Blog: Finding Your Cue at College: Texas State University Edition

Discovering our passions and figuring out who we are meant to become is one of the greatest journeys of life. This year, I am continuing my trek through my sophomore year at Texas State University. It has been an incredible experience. I have grown not only as a student, but as a leader, an advocate, and a performer.

From the moment I arrived on campus, I fell in love with Texas State. I love the campus, my professors, the theatre community, and especially the friendships I have built. Being part of one of the top 25 theatre programs in the world inspires me daily, and I truly feel that I am exactly where I belong.

A Semester Full of Theatre and Purpose

This semester, I am taking Acting Realism, Dramatic Writing, and Adaptive Theatre. I enjoy all of my classes, but Adaptive Theatre has quickly become my favorite. This is the first semester Texas State University has offered this course, and I am honored to be part of its inaugural class. It connects deeply to my long-term career goal of creating theatre programs for neurodiverse individuals and people with special needs so they can build confidence, succeed in life, be seen, and find their voice.

This passion is personal for me. My brother, Troy, has Severe Autism and is Non-Verbal, and I grew up navigating my own Auditory Processing Disorder and a learning disability. I know firsthand how difficult traditional learning environments can be — and I also know how powerful creative expression can be when someone is finally given the right tools to succeed. For me, theatre isn’t just performance. It’s access. It’s communication. It’s belonging.

Leadership Across Campus

I am embracing every opportunity Texas State offers in theatre. I currently serve in several major leadership roles:

• Secretary for Alpha Psi Omega (APO)— The National Theatre Honor Society for colleges and universities

• Artistic Director of the Jane Doe Theatre Company — a student-led organization producing three entirely student-created works every semester

• Board of Directors for the Jeremy Torres Lab Theatre — Director of House Managers

• New Student Orientation Leader — Texas State University

• Sigma Phi Lambda Small Group Leader — Philanthropic Sorority

Each role allows me to develop different skills: organization, collaboration, mentorship, and creative direction. More importantly, they allow me to help build inclusive theatre spaces across campus— something I care deeply about.

I am also very excited to be a performing member of the Bobcat Performance Troupe. Each semester, we work to design and produce a showcase that we perform at the end of the semester. All of the proceeds from the show are donated to charity. This is my first semester as a performer, and I am so excited to use my talents along with my fellow troupe members to raise money for charity.

Academic Excellence

Despite the academic struggles I faced growing up, I am thriving in college. I have earned a 4.0 GPA and made the President’s List for the past three semesters.

Later this semester, I will be inducted into the Council of Scholars for the College of Fine Arts and Communication, a recognition that reflects both my academic dedication and artistic commitment. Last spring, I was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a National Honor Society for students who had exemplary academic performance during their freshman year.

Last semester, when I was a freshman, I had the privilege of living in the Theatre and Dance Performance Living Learning Community (LLC) at Retama Hall. There are many awesome parts to being in an LLC. Everyone in each LLC rooms together in the same dorm. There are many events throughout the school year for each individual LLC, as well as larger group events where all of the LLCs come together. Starting out in college, not knowing anyone on campus can be really scary, but living in an LLC helped me make friends fast who are as passionate about theatre as I am and not feel so alone. My success reminds me that learning differences do not define limits, they often shape purpose.

Looking Ahead

This summer, I will take on another exciting role as a New Student Orientation Leader at Texas State University. I am especially excited to welcome incoming students and help them feel the same sense of belonging I found when I first arrived. Last year, I volunteered my dorm room for every Bobcat Day tour. It was important for me to stay and answer any student or parent questions. I loved doing this so much last year that I decided to continue doing that on a larger scale all summer long. Being able to stay on campus and work at new student orientation also gives me the opportunity to perform in the summer musical with our local community theater, where we perform a musical in the park throughout the summer.

Loving the Journey

More than anything, I love college life. I love studying theatre. I love the friends I have made. I love knowing I am building a future that will help others feel seen and capable. My story is still unfolding, but one thing is already clear: I am not just pursuing theatre. I am using it to change lives. My heart is on stage and is behind every step I take.