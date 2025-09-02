Student Blog: Chasing Possibility

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Being back at school, away from the fast pace of New York City, gives me a daily opportunity to take small, personal risks. I treat college as my experimental space, a place to challenge myself, push beyond comfort zones, and discover what I am truly capable of. By the time I graduate, I want to be someone who embraces uncertainty, steps into the unknown without hesitation, and carries that mindset into the arts I love.

Risk is what keeps the arts alive. Every new show, experimental project, or production that takes a chance is a risk. It is investing time, energy, and heart into something that might fail or might not land the way you hope. And yet, that very uncertainty is what makes the arts exciting. Without it, nothing changes. Without it, nothing grows.

The risk I experience personally mirrors what happens on larger stages like Broadway. Every season, creative teams make choices that could go either way. They greenlight new musicals or plays no one has seen before. They cast unknown actors, try bold designs, or experiment with narrative. Some projects become cultural moments that everyone talks about. Others flop. But every choice sends ripples through the creative process. Risk drives creativity forward, pushes boundaries, and sparks innovation.

Risk is also deeply personal. An artist risks rejection every time they share their work. A writer risks criticism when they tell a story that challenges norms. A performer risks vulnerability every time they step on stage with something new. Every time we put ourselves or our ideas out into the world, we risk comfort, certainty, and familiarity. Risk teaches us about courage, resilience, and what we are capable of achieving when we dare to step forward.

I experienced this personally when I went go-karting recently. I am not a daredevil and usually avoid activities that feel dangerous. But I took the chance and it turned out to be surprisingly enjoyable. It reminded me that risk can lead to unexpected discoveries, new experiences that never happen if you always play it safe. That same lesson applies to school, trying a new class, stepping into leadership opportunities, or taking on a project that feels intimidating. College is the perfect space to experiment and learn who I am and what I can achieve.

Risk is not something to fear. It keeps creativity alive, pushes us to grow, and sustains the people and projects that matter most. Playing it safe limits what is possible. Taking the leap opens doors to discovery. As I start back at school, I want to take more chances not because success is guaranteed but because growth always is and discovery awaits those who dare.