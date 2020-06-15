Streaming Review: TOO MANY GIRLS â€“ The 1940 Film is a Fun Frolic

Too Many Girls is a 1940 American musical comedy film directed by George Abbott. The film's screenplay is by John Twist, and it stars Lucille Ball, Richard Carlson, Ann Miller, Eddie Bracken, Frances Langford, Desi Arnaz and Hal Le Roy. The RKO Pictures release is 85 minutes of enjoyment

Fun fact! Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball started their romance on the set of the Too Many Girls and were married in November of 1940 shortly after the release of the film. While Lucille Ball already had a successful radio, stage, and movie career, Too Many Girls was Desi Arnaz's very first film. Later, when the two starred in the hit TV show, "I Love Lucy," the couple was known as the "King and Queen of Television."

Theatre buffs will like to know that George Abbott also directed the hit Broadway musical that the movie was based on. The show ran on the Great White Way for a total of 249 performances from October of 1939 to May of 1940. Desi Arnaz, Eddie Bracken, Hal LeRoy, Libby Bennett, Ivy Scott, Byron Shores and Van Johnson all also appeared in the stage version playing the same characters. It was the Broadway debut for all of them except for Hal LeRoy.

The film Too Many Girls depicts college life with a musical spin. Handsome athletes, beautiful co-eds, romance, and action are intertwined in the fast moving story. It tells of Connie Casey, an heiress who wants to go to her father's alma mater, Pottawatomie College in New Mexico. Although Connie doesn't know about it, her protective and very wealthy father sends four football players to the college as her bodyguards, with strict orders not to get romantically involved.

The music in the movie may not be familiar but viewers will certainly enjoy the song and dance segments. Richard Rodgers wrote the songs with lyrics by Lorenz Hart. Spirited numbers include "Love Never Went to College," Heroes in the Fall," and "Pottawatomie." With top-notch dancing, music, acting and comedy, scenes captivate. There's a great finale with a bonfire and big party scene.

Too Many Girls is a light comedy. The clever plot makes for good summertime viewing, especially for those who like to see classic American films and the talented individuals that made movies happen.

