Stream Shakespeare's Globe's ROMEO AND JULIET Now!

Shakespeare's Globe is streaming Romeo and Juliet for free on its YouTube channel through May 3.

Stream it live below!

Dominic Dromgoole 's production brings refreshing clarity to one of Shakespeare's most famous and best-loved tragedies, drawing out the contemporary relevance of this passionate teenage love story. Ellie Kendrick , a truly youthful Juliet, and Adetomiwa Edun , a boyish Romeo, head an excellent cast whose period costumes point to the timelessness of parental disapproval, adolescent temperament, rivalry and violence.

Shakespeare's Globe will also be streaming the below productions for free over the coming months:

A Midsummer Night's Dream (2013) - Streaming from Monday 4 May, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 17 May

The Two Noble Kinsmen (2018) - Streaming from Monday 18 May, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 31 May

The Winter's Tale (2018) - Streaming from Monday 1 June, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 14 June

The Merry Wives of Windsor (2019) - Streaming from Monday 15 June, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 28 June

Further information on all of the company's online content and learning resources can be found on the website here.





