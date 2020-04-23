Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Stream Shakespeare's Globe's ROMEO AND JULIET Now!
Shakespeare's Globe is streaming Romeo and Juliet for free on its YouTube channel through May 3.
Stream it live below!
Dominic Dromgoole's production brings refreshing clarity to one of Shakespeare's most famous and best-loved tragedies, drawing out the contemporary relevance of this passionate teenage love story. Ellie Kendrick, a truly youthful Juliet, and Adetomiwa Edun, a boyish Romeo, head an excellent cast whose period costumes point to the timelessness of parental disapproval, adolescent temperament, rivalry and violence.
Shakespeare's Globe will also be streaming the below productions for free over the coming months:
- A Midsummer Night's Dream (2013) - Streaming from Monday 4 May, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 17 May
- The Two Noble Kinsmen (2018) - Streaming from Monday 18 May, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 31 May
- The Winter's Tale (2018) - Streaming from Monday 1 June, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 14 June
- The Merry Wives of Windsor (2019) - Streaming from Monday 15 June, 7.00pm. Available until Sunday 28 June
Further information on all of the company's online content and learning resources can be found on the website here.
VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA World Tour Cast Performs 'Masquerade' for Andrew Lloyd Webber
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Groban Dedicates 'Hallelujah' to Frontline Workers in Latest #ShowerSongs
Josh Groban is taking singing in the shower to the next level with his newly-launched #ShowerSongs series, in which he takes a moment to dedicate a tu... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)
