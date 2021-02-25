Stockard Channing and Martin Short Featured on This Week's Episode of THE PACK PODCAST

Emmy-winner Stockard Channing and Tony-winner Martin Short are featured in this week's episode of The Pack Podcast "Doubletree" which is available starting today. Benefitting The Actors Fund, Feeding America and Texas-based Powered by People, The Pack Podcast launched last year and features star-studded casts performing short comedies by Emmy-nominated & Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack in the style of classic radio plays. New episodes are posted every Thursday at www.ThePackPodcast.org.

Recent performers have also included Annette Bening, Sarah Jessica Parker, Eva Marie Saint, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Renee Taylor, Cindy Williams, Margaret Cho, Jackie Hoffman, Lewis Black, Pamela Adlon, Molly Shannon, Phil Rosenthal, John Leguizamo, Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon, Carol Kane, Hamilton Tony-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Michael Zegen (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Oscar Nunez (The Office), John Magaro (First Cow), and Caroline Aaron (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Pack created the hit show Celebrity Autobiography, presented on Broadway last year. His live comedy series The Pack had been performed live in theaters in LA as a monthly event with sold out audiences and is now available to all in the form of spoken word radio plays, benefitting two important organizations -- The Actors Fund and Feeding America. For The Pack Podcast, the actors will be recording and interacting from their homes worldwide from LA, NYC, Austin, Toronto, London and Copenhagen! Through the mystery of radio podcasts, listeners can experience these stories & voices in a unique and highly imaginative way. The Pack Podcast is produced by Jen Hegarty, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.

Called a "prodigiously gifted storyteller" by the Los Angeles Times, Eugene Pack is the creator of Celebrity Autobiography which ran on Broadway & won the Drama Desk Award in the category of "Unique Theatrical Experience." He has performed with the show on tour and internationally including the West End, Scotland and the Sydney Opera House. An Emmy-nominated writer, Pack is also the creator/exec. producer of the hit CMT series "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team."