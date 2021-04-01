Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Jeremy Pope & More to Star in THE NORMAL HEART Virtual Benefit Reading

ONE Archives Foundation will be presenting virtual reading of Larry Kramer's "The Normal Heart" on May 8, 2021 5pm PT, followed by a live Q+A with cast members. Tickets will be available for purchase on April 8, 2021.

The cast includes Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us, Black Panther); Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black, Promising Young Woman); Jeremy Pope (Hollywood, Choir Boy); Vincent Rodriguez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Insatiable): Guillermo Díaz (Scandal, Weeds); Jake Borelli (Grey's Anatomy, The Thing About Harry); Ryan O'Connell (Special, Will & Grace); Daniel Newman (Walking Dead, Homeland); Jay Hayden (Station 19); and Danielle Savre (Station 19).

Directed by Emmy Award-winning director Paris Barclay, this presentation will be the first after Kramer's death, and the first time that this play will feature a predominately BIPOC and LGBTQ cast.

The story of a city in denial, The Normal Heart unfolds like a real-life political thriller -- as a tight-knit group of friends refuses to let doctors, politicians and the press bury the truth of an unspoken epidemic behind a wall of silence. First produced by Joseph Papp at New York's Public Theater, the play was a critical sensation and a seminal moment in theater history. So ahead of its time was this play that many of the core issues it addresses - including gay marriage, the healthcare system and, of course, AIDS - are just as relevant today as they were when it first premiered.

