Stephen Sondheim and Patti LuPone Chat COMPANY and Their Mutual Love of Marianne Elliott on The Graham Norton Podcast

Stephen Sondheim and Patti LuPone recently sat down for Graham Norton's podcast to chat about working together on the revival of Company in the West End.

Sondheim discussed how, at first, he wasn't too keen on the idea of switching the genders of some of the characters in his musical. But, he said, he "worshipped Marianne Elliott," the show's director who pitched the idea to him, so he was willing to try it.

LuPone recalls that she had sworn off doing any more musicals because she thought she was "too old." However, she too wanted to work with Elliott, so when she called, LuPone answered.

Sondheim was asked which of his musicals he'd like Elliott to direct next, and after jokingly responding, "every single one of them," he said that he and John Weidman, the librettist of Assassins, had been in talks to try to get Elliott to direct that next. However, he assured that there are "no promises here, it's just a desire."

Listen to the full podcast below:

Company is currently in previews at the Gielgud Theatre with its official opening next week.

The cast of Company is: Rosalie Craig as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroycas Sarah, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, George Blagden as PJ,Ashley Campbell as Peter, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Richard Henders as David, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo and Gavin Spokes as Harry. Joining them are: Michael Colbourne, Francesca Ellis, Ewan Gillies, Grant Neal and Jaimie Pruden.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, The Ladies who Lunch, Being Alive, Side by Side and You Could Drive a Person Crazy.

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You