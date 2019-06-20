Stephen Colbert Visits Laura Benanti at MY FAIR LADY!

Click Here for More Articles on MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL

Laura Benanti received a loverly visitor, as Stephen Colbert stopped by to see her in the Lincoln Center Theater's production of My Fair Lady! Check out this photo of Laura, who plays Melania Trump on The Late Show, with Colbert after last night's performance!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lincoln Center Theater's award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, will end its long run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Sunday, July 7. The production, which won the 2018 Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Drama League Awards for Best Musical Revival, will have played a total of 548 performances (39 previews and 509 performances).

MY FAIR LADY features a cast of 37 headed by Laura Benanti as Eliza Doolittle, Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins, Alexander Gemignani as Alfred P. Doolittle, Rosemary Harris as Mrs. Higgins, Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Christian Dante White as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce, and Clarke Thorell as Professor Zoltan Karpathy, with Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Mark Aldrich, Kerstin Anderson, Becca Ayers, Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Hannah Florence, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Mary Claire King, Michael X. Martin, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, Keven Quillon, Joanna Rhinehart, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Brian Shepard, Samantha Sturm, Sarah Quinn Taylor, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, and Lee Zarrett.

MY FAIR LADY is choreographed by Christopher Gattelli and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound design by Mark Salzberg, and music direction by Ted Sperling.





