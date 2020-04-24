Stephanie J. Block, Brandon Victor Dixon and More Join Covenant House's Virtual 'Sleep Out'

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing need to ensure the 4.2 million young people across the country experiencing homelessness receive the shelter, support, and services they need, Stephanie J. Block, Jill Martin, Brandon Victor Dixon and Anne Milgram will participate in nonprofit Covenant House's first national digital Sleep Out America tonight.

People facing homelessness are more susceptible to the coronavirus and are also likely to get much sicker or die than people who are stably housed. Some estimates suggest transmission rates in households are above 80%, making youth living in congregant homeless shelters particularly at risk.



WHEN:

Friday, April 24

8PM EST- program begins

9:10PM EST- celebrities will appear to present the fundraising awards





Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





