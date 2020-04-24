Stephanie J. Block, Brandon Victor Dixon and More Join Covenant House's Virtual 'Sleep Out'
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing need to ensure the 4.2 million young people across the country experiencing homelessness receive the shelter, support, and services they need, Stephanie J. Block, Jill Martin, Brandon Victor Dixon and Anne Milgram will participate in nonprofit Covenant House's first national digital Sleep Out America tonight.
People facing homelessness are more susceptible to the coronavirus and are also likely to get much sicker or die than people who are stably housed. Some estimates suggest transmission rates in households are above 80%, making youth living in congregant homeless shelters particularly at risk.
WHEN:
Friday, April 24
8PM EST- program begins
9:10PM EST- celebrities will appear to present the fundraising awards
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!
The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards has partnered with 'Stars in the House' to live stream this year's Nominations. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the ... (read more)
VIDEO: Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast Reunites via Broadway Podcast Network To Benefit BC/EFA
Omigod you guys! Broadway Podcast Network will present a Legally Blonde a?' The Musical reunion, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.... (read more)
National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream
The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's... (read more)
VIDEO: Liz Callaway and Elaine Paige Sing A Virtual CHESS Duet!
Today, Broadway star Liz Callaway checked an item off her bucket list, taking up an offer from the legendary Elaine Page to perform a virtual duet on,... (read more)