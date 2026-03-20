Staying Gold with the Curtis Brothers: Meet the New Stars of THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway

Tulsa, 1967 is looking a bit different than it did just a week ago. That's because a whole new cast of characters has entered the building at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre- three of them being Noah Pacht, Dan Berry, and Sutton James Kaylor, who are putting their stamp on the Curtis brothers.

Dan Berry, steps into the shoes of 'Darrel' after almost two years playing head Soc, 'Paul'. "Doing the show for a little bit of time, you feel like you know it," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "And then our first rehearsal together, we had two hours of just talking about who these brothers are, and their relationships with each other, and the journeys that they go on. I honestly fell more deeply in love with Darrel and I figured out more nuances in the script. It was honestly a big learning opportunity for me."

The trio is really digging into their brotherly relationship, both onstage and off. "We did all of this prep work, relationship building, and just getting to know each other, how we work and how we kind of breathe... that was before even doing the actual scene work," added Pacht, who plays Ponyboy. "It just lives there. There's so much life. And you can see it if you go see The Outsiders with the [original] cast. It's one of the things I fell in love with is there's so much life even under the words. It's not just in the songs and in the scenes, but it's in every corner of the stage, there's something real happening."

Kaylor is making is Broadway debut as Sodapop, and admits he's thrilled to join a company to which he feels connected. "I feel like for the longest time I was always in auditions trying to be a version of myself that I wanted to be, but really it is just about putting your authentic self forward. This process particularly showed me the benefits of just being you," he explained.

The Outsiders is running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas