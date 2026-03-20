Ann Harada Is Crossing That Bridge Back Into SCHMIGADOON

Schmigadoon! has already been on quite a journey before taking up residence at the Nederlander Theatre. What started as a beloved, two-season, Apple Original series, was developed into a stage musical in 2025, and now arrives where all "Golden Age" musicals belong- on Broadway. Ann Harada has been there for all of it.

The Broadway favorite returns as 'Florence Menlove', the oblivious and dutiful wife of Mayor Menlove, whom she played in every iteration of Schmigadoon!. She is notably the only actor with that distinction.

Audiences new to the world of Schmigadoon! can expect one showstopper after another. "Every number that Christopher Gattelli choreographs for Schmigadoon! is so good, that when we performed it on stage, I was literally just like standing in the wings [in awe]," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's like watching a prize fight or something. Every time we threw one of those numbers out there, the audience was so excited."

Why is now the time for a Broadway-sized helping of corn puddin'? "Look at this world right now. [Schmigadoon!] is all about two people who are struggling, and they find this world that is just like, 'Come on everybody, we're all in it together!' Because this world is made of musicals, they feel instantly accepted and taken care of. Why are we here otherwise...?

"The musical theater has given me everything I've ever wanted in my life- a community of people that get me and understand me. I feel that's what it is for Melissa [in the show]. I'm just so happy to go back to it."

Schmigadoon! will open at the Nederlander Theatre on April 20, 2026.