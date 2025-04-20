How to Recover from a Bad Audition

Spencer Glass, actor and coach, validates actors that mishaps are going to be part of your audition experience, and we should learn to love the slip ups. Check back monthly for more actor wisdom from Spencer.

Something that trips actors up, whether it’s before the audition or in the middle of one, is the fear of "what if I mess up?" Forgetting a line, cracking during a song, losing your footing for a second- these things can feel life altering in the moment and trust me, I've been there (cue me one time starting over a song nine, yes nine, times).

But here’s the tea: no one expects perfection. So when you happen to have a minor slip, it actually isn't the end of the world and I am positive your FAVORITE actors have booked jobs with an imperfect audition. Auditions are about being present, honest, and showcasing a genuine version of you. Creatives aren't looking for the flawless take, they’re looking for someone real. Sometimes, that tiny flub might be the thing that makes them lean in.

What I wish more actors would let go of is the need to always be “on.” Being professional doesn’t mean being a robot who has it all together. It means showing up ready, staying respectful, and knowing how to bounce back when things go sideways. How you handle it makes the difference. Practicing grace under pressure is the real trick. That’s the stuff that really sticks.

So instead of praying for perfection, aim for presence. Being human in the room is way more powerful than pretending you’re not. Here's some tips for bouncing back when the occasional "oops" happens in the room.

1. Less apologies & more ownership