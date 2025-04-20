How to Recover from a Bad Audition

When an audition goes badly, follow these 3 steps to move on.
Spencer Glass, actor and coach, validates actors that mishaps are going to be part of your audition experience, and we should learn to love the slip ups. Check back monthly for more actor wisdom from Spencer.
Something that trips actors up, whether it’s before the audition or in the middle of one, is the fear of "what if I mess up?" Forgetting a line, cracking during a song, losing your footing for a second- these things can feel life altering in the moment and trust me, I've been there (cue me one time starting over a song nine, yes nine, times).
But here’s the tea: no one expects perfection. So when you happen to have a minor slip, it actually isn't the end of the world and I am positive your FAVORITE actors have booked jobs with an imperfect audition. Auditions are about being present, honest, and showcasing a genuine version of you. Creatives aren't looking for the flawless take, they’re looking for someone real. Sometimes, that tiny flub might be the thing that makes them lean in.
What I wish more actors would let go of is the need to always be “on.” Being professional doesn’t mean being a robot who has it all together. It means showing up ready, staying respectful, and knowing how to bounce back when things go sideways. How you handle it makes the difference. Practicing grace under pressure is the real trick. That’s the stuff that really sticks.
So instead of praying for perfection, aim for presence. Being human in the room is way more powerful than pretending you’re not. Here's some tips for bouncing back when the occasional "oops" happens in the room.
Forgot a line? Voice crack? No sweat. Don’t break character or rush to apologize—just breathe and keep it moving. If you need to restart a side or song and it's close enough to the beginning, do it like a pro: grounded, calm, no drama. A simple “Let me take that again” with confidence shows way more professionalism than a panicked “sorry.”
Casting’s not grading you on perfection—they’re watching how you roll with it. And remember, casting and creatives are also pro's. They know if you can sing or act beyond a vocal mishap, stutter or forgotten line.
That little mess-up? It might be the most human, real moment of your audition. A pause, a crack, a blank is ok. If you stay present, it can actually add texture or truth. Sometimes the magic shows up in the less than ideal take. Don’t bail on the moment; use it. Let it fuel your connection to the material.
We don't deserve to get the "shut-downs" because we get lost in a moment. A client of mine just called "line" midway through their side, and got a callback in the room. Sometimes, teams know in seconds if the ator fits the vision.
Weird, awkward, meh moment? GREAT! You’re a human. Don't go down the rabbit hole, and instead, pivot. Take a breath and reconnect to the room. Those little resets matter. It’s not about chasing perfection, it’s about staying in the dang game. One weird glitch doesn’t cancel your shot. Keep playing.
At the end of the day, flubs happen to every single actor. Don't let your middle school director that screamed at you for stumbling over something in a show manipulate you into thinking that one or two little accidents in an audition equals no offer or callback . In fact, recovering with ease can show casting more about your professionalism than a “perfect” take ever could. So when it happens, and it will, don’t freeze. Breathe, reset, and keep going. You’ve got this, and as always, I'm proud of you for being on this weird but beautiful actor journey.
Spencer Glass is a career coach for actors, and an actor himself, who has been seen off broadway at New York City Center, across the US on Broadway National Tours, and regionally at theatres around the country. You can book a career session with Spencer at www.Spencerglass.com, and follow for free tips and advice on his TikTok page, @Spencer.Glass, as well as his instagram, @Hispencerglass. His business, Spencer Glass Coaching, has clients working on broadway, national tours, tv & film etc. He has reached artists globally, and when he isn’t on stage/set, he’s guiding others and helping to create sharp and specified roadmaps for his clients’ career. Spencer is a multi-hyphenate who had two shows with BroadwayWorld (It’s The Day Of The Show Y’all & Ten Minute Tidbits), and has interviewed and performed with actors like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Eva Noblezada, Derek Klena, Laura Bell Bundy, Grey Henson, among others.
Videos