Stars Take on the WICKED Movie 'Defying Gravity' Riff: Watch Lizzo, Keke Palmer & More

The Wicked movie continues to take over Hollywood and beyond.

As the soundtrack smashes on the charts and the film continues to top the box office, stars are sharing their own takes on the film.

After the "What Is This Feeling?" choreography took social media by storm during the film's release week, Cynthia Erivo's iconic "Defying Gravity" riff has emerged as another viral trend inspired by the movie.

Stars like Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Camila Cabello, and more are sharing their own "Defying Gravity" takes on social media. Check them out below!

Keke Palmer shared a comical TikTok about how she can't get through her household chores without spontaneously belting out the riff.

Lizzo

Lizzo has been vocal about her Wicked obsession throughout Thanksgiving, first sharing a before and after TikTok when she went to see the film.

The Grammy-winner then went on to share a longer review of the movie, detailing her favorite scenes, specifically praising Erivo's performance.

The "Juice" singer then shared a look at her Thanksgiving dinner spread, with a surprise taste of "Defying Gravity" at the very end.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shared that she "can't stop listening and singing" to the soundtrack, sharing a short cover of "Defying Gravity."

Camila Cabello sings ‘Defying Gravity’ in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/jJq3RvLvF8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 1, 2024

As previously reported, Sabrina Carpenter is a big fan of the film. Watch her perform the "Defying Gravity" riff below!

Dancing With the Stars Cast

Dancing With the Stars' social media standout Ezra Sosa asked the season 33 pros and semi-finalists to do the "famous Elphaba riff." Watch Joey Graziadei, Ilona Maher, Rylee Arnold, Stephen Nedoroscik, WITNEY CARSON, Jenna Johnson, and more below!

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Britani Bateman

After The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Britani Bateman's musical theatre roots were recently discovered, her singing videos have flooded the social media feeds of Bravo fans. Bateman took to TikTok to share a greenified cover of the song in Las Vegas.