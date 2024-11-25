Videos: Broadway Takes on WICKED Movie's 'What Is This Feeling' Choreography

The Wicked movie soundtrack, including "What Is This Feeling?," is out now.
What Is This Feeling? It's a viral dance trend inspired by the Wicked movie!
The box office is not the only place the Wicked movie is defying gravity. The choreography to "What Is This Feeling?" is taking social media by storm, with several Broadway shows joining in on the fun.
After a first look at the number was revealed during NBC's behind-the-scenes special for the film, a snippet of the song featuring Ariana Grande and the Shiz University students caught everyone's eye.
As the ensemble sings "Dear Galinda you are just too good, how do you stand it I don't think I could," Grande, struts through the Shiz University court yard pounding on textbooks. She is joined by Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James and they tackle Christopher Scott's harmonious choreography.
Just days after the soundtrack was released, the song has already been used in thousands of social media posts. Broadway productions like Moulin Rouge!, Book of Mormon, & Juliet, and more have joined in. Watch the best renditions of the choreography below!
Ariana Grande rehearses the choreography for the film:
Wicked on Broadway cast, including Cajai Kennedy, Micaela Martinez, Gabriela M Soto, Libby Lloyd, Olivia Dei Cicchi, Kelsey Kaufman, and Meg Doherty:
The national tour cast of & Juliet, including Josh Jordan, Nella Cole, Francisco Thurston, Jaydon Nget, and Christopher Hanford:
Back to the Future on Broadway with JJ Niemann and Brendon Chan:
Book of Mormon Broadway cast, including Joshua Keen, Racquel Williams, Thomas Doegler, Matthew Marks, Tony Moreno, Paul Schwensen, Andrew Stevens Purdy, Henry McGinniss, Ben Laxton, Nurney, and Terrie Lynne:
Moulin Rouge! national tour cast, including Nick Rashad Burroughs, Meghan Manning, Carmella Taitt, and Charizma Lawrence:
Pinup Palmer
Brian Esperon
Trisha Paytas
@trishlikefish88
Meet my Trishmas Live dancers ??❤️? @cedric_botelho @Blyss Ezell @Laura Chen @Matilda @Igor Faria♬ original sound - emilio
Find out how to do the choreography with Britini D’Angelo's tutorial
@britini_dangelo
?What is this Feeling #TUTORIAL ? Who’s learning this? #fyp #dancingwithbritini #dancechallenge #dancetutorial #wickedmovie @Wicked Movie @arianagrande @Wicked The Soundtrack♬ original sound - emilio
Twin Sauce
@twinsauce
“Dear Galinda, you are just too good.” What is this feeling dance from the @Wicked Movie. Thank you for your help Laura! We were struggling with pushing the cart for the video but during a take she came around the corner and asked if she could help us! It’s people’s kindness that really changes the world for good.♬ original sound - emilio
