Videos: Broadway Takes on WICKED Movie's 'What Is This Feeling' Choreography

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What Is This Feeling? It's a viral dance trend inspired by the Wicked movie!

The box office is not the only place the Wicked movie is defying gravity. The choreography to "What Is This Feeling?" is taking social media by storm, with several Broadway shows joining in on the fun.

After a first look at the number was revealed during NBC's behind-the-scenes special for the film, a snippet of the song featuring Ariana Grande and the Shiz University students caught everyone's eye.

As the ensemble sings "Dear Galinda you are just too good, how do you stand it I don't think I could," Grande, struts through the Shiz University court yard pounding on textbooks. She is joined by Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James and they tackle Christopher Scott's harmonious choreography.

Just days after the soundtrack was released, the song has already been used in thousands of social media posts. Broadway productions like Moulin Rouge!, Book of Mormon, & Juliet, and more have joined in. Watch the best renditions of the choreography below!

Wicked Movie "What Is This Feeling?" Dance Trend

Ariana Grande rehearses the choreography for the film:

Wicked on Broadway cast, including Cajai Kennedy, Micaela Martinez, Gabriela M Soto, Libby Lloyd, Olivia Dei Cicchi, Kelsey Kaufman, and Meg Doherty:

The national tour cast of & Juliet, including Josh Jordan, Nella Cole, Francisco Thurston, Jaydon Nget, and Christopher Hanford:

Back to the Future on Broadway with JJ Niemann and Brendon Chan:

Book of Mormon Broadway cast, including Joshua Keen, Racquel Williams, Thomas Doegler, Matthew Marks, Tony Moreno, Paul Schwensen, Andrew Stevens Purdy, Henry McGinniss, Ben Laxton, Nurney, and Terrie Lynne:

Moulin Rouge! national tour cast, including Nick Rashad Burroughs, Meghan Manning, Carmella Taitt, and Charizma Lawrence:

Pinup Palmer

Brian Esperon

Trisha Paytas

@trishlikefish88 Meet my Trishmas Live dancers ??❤️? @cedric_botelho @Blyss Ezell @Laura Chen @Matilda @Igor Faria ♬ original sound - emilio

Find out how to do the choreography with Britini D’Angelo's tutorial

Twin Sauce