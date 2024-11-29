Video: Sabrina Carpenter Sings WICKED Movie's 'Defying Gravity' Riff

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sabrina Carpenter had a Wicked Thanksgiving.

The "Espresso" hitmaker went to see the new movie musical on Thanksgiving this year, sharing a look inside her visit to the cinema on her Instagram story.

Following the film, Carpenter took to TikTok with her friends to share her take on Cynthia Erivo's now-iconic "Defying Gravity" riff, which is heard at the end of the film.

The Grammy-nominee nailed the riff, proving her Broadway-approved vocal chops after previously being seen on the New York stage in Mean Girls in 2020.

After her "humbling" Broadway debut was cut short due to Covid, the video proves that Carpenter is as ready as ever to belt out some showtunes. She recently stated that she would like to return to Broadway.

As Carpenter's music continues to climb the charts, she is now in more demand than ever. However, Amanda Seyfried recently revealed that she would like the pop-star to play her daughter in a new Mamma Mia film.

The Wicked movie is now playing in theaters. It stars Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, follows Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power, and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.