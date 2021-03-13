Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Streaming Now!

Mar. 13, 2021  
Stages by David Lee Nelson - Now Streaming from Pure Theatre

A hero's journey through the medical wilderness. The final performance of writer/performer David Lee Nelson's inspirational, funny, and unflinching story of being diagnosed with early-onset colorectal cancer was captured on film and is now available to stream for the first time.

In 2017, award-winning performer David Lee Nelson received news that would change his life. At 38 years old he was diagnosed with Stage Four Colon Cancer. He kept a blog of his time in chemotherapy - a heartbreakingly funny chronicle of a disease which affects over nine million Americans. This material became the basis for his solo play. Stages is not simply a play about sickness: it's a story of life's setbacks and surprises, and about searching for hope in the most unlikely of places.

