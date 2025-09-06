Staged Reading of THURSDAYS COME AT MORNING By Lee Catalun Comes to Leviathan Lab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A staged reading of Thursdays Come At Morning, written by Lee Catalun, is coming to the Leviathan Lab. The performance will take place on Monday, September 22, 2025, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., followed by a 20-minute talkback with the cast. The event will be held at the Houghton Hall Arts Community in the Fred & Adele Astaire Ballroom, located at 22 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016. Admission is Pay-As-You-Are with free RSVP, and a suggested contribution of $20.

Leviathan Lab, a creative studio for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander theatre and film artists, today announced their staged reading of the new play THURSDAYS COME AT MORNING by Lee Cataluna, with original story and additional material by Les J. N. Mau, directed by John FitzGibbon. The play was selected to be workshopped at the Ojai Playwrights Conference New Works Festival 2024. Other honors include: Finalist, Sparkfest 2024; Finalist, Seven Devils Playwrights Conference 2024; Semi-finalist, Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference 2024.

The reading will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 22, 2025 at Houghton Hall Arts Community in their Fred and Adele Astaire Ballroom, located at 22 East 30th Street. The cast features Les J. N. Mau and Christopher Chinn with stage directions by Brian Tong, directed by John FitzGibbon with stage management by Mars Juno Bartolome Neri. Pradanya Subramanyan serves as producer. The reading will be followed by a 20-minute talkback with the cast, moderated by CQ Quintana. Rehearsal space for this reading was generously provided by the Museum of Chinese in America. Attendance is free with RSVP and a suggested $20 contribution.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Howard and Sam, two American Asian men in their 60s meet in a Honolulu cemetery, with Howard visiting the gravesite of his mother and Sam visiting the gravesite of his husband. They strike up a conversation and share their experiences as primary caregivers. Will it lead to a possible relationship? They still have love to give, but Howard is still the caregiver for his father and Sam is still grieving the loss of his husband. Are their best days behind them?

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Lee Cataluna's plays include Heart Strings (Atlantic Theater, NYC; Filament Theatre, Chicago), Flowers of Hawaii (Native Voices workshop; Chautauqua Institute; University of Hawaii), and Home of the Brave (La Jolla Playhouse; Honolulu Theatre for Youth.) Current commissions include Emalani for Arena Stage, Super Aunty for the national BIPOC Superhero project, and Sons of Maui, which was a Eugene O'Neill 2023 finalist. Her work has been supported by NEA grants and the ReImagine TYA/USA grant. She was a member of the inaugural Oregon Shakespeare Festival Indigenous Playwrights Cohort and was part of the 2024 Ojai Playwrights Conference and 2025 SparkFest New Play Festival.

ABOUT LEVIATHAN LAB

Founded in 2009, Leviathan Lab is an award-winning not-for-profit creative studio whose mission is the advancement of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) theatre and film artists and their work. Through the speaking of AANHPI artists' words, and the presentation of AANHPI bodies, presence, and gestures, Leviathan works to open spaces that promote social justice, bridge communities, and assert the power of art to change the world. We function as a lab where artists can be courageous, experiment, and thrive, even as they create works that captivate the audiences we serve. www.leviathanlab.org