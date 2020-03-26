Stage to Screen: Upcoming Live Theatre Broadcasts!

Click Here for More Articles on Stage to Screen

ANN | PBS

Screening Date: 6/19/2020

Enjoy a powerful and revealing look at legendary, larger-than-life Texas governor Ann Richards who enriched the lives of her followers, friends and family in this critically acclaimed play written by and starring Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor.

More information here.

GLORIA: A LIFE | PBS

Screening Date: 6/26/2020

Experience a unique interpretation of feminist icon Gloria Steinem's life told by an all-female cast starring Emmy Award winner Christine Lahti and directed Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.

More information here.

HAMILTON

Screening Date: October 15, 2021

The film of the original Broadway cast performing Hamilton is a leap forward in the art of "live capture." This movie transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater and film, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton.

More information here.

JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN | NT Live

Screening Date: 7/23/2020

From the writer of One Man, Two Guvnors comes a hilarious new play, set in 1940s British summertime. Staged to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, this joyous farce is directed by Thea Sharrock (Me Before You) and features a cast including Caroline Quentin and Richard Fleeshman.

More information here.

LEOPOLDSTADT | NT Live

Screening Date: 6/25/2020

Regarded as 'Britain's greatest living playwright' (The Times), Tom Stoppard's new play, directed by Patrick Marber, is an intimate drama with an epic sweep; the story of a family who made good. Leopoldstadt is a passionate drama of love, family and endurance. Tom Stoppard's most humane and heart-breaking play.

More information here.

JANE EYRE | NT Live

Screening Date: 4/9/2020

The classic story of the trailblazing Jane is as inspiring as ever. This bold and dynamic production uncovers one woman's fight for freedom and fulfilment on her own terms.This innovative reimagining of Charlotte Brontë's masterpiece is a collaboration between the National Theatre and Bristol Old Vic and is directed by Sally Cookson.

Available for free from the NT Live's Youtube on 4/9

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS | NT Live

Screening Date: 4/2/2020

James Corden stars in the hilarious One Man, Two Guvnors by Richard Bean, based on 'The Servant of Two Masters' by Carlo Goldoni, with songs by Grant Olding.

Available for free from the NT Live's Youtube on 4/2

PHAEDRA | NT Live

Screening Date: 2021

Kristin Scott Thomas will star in a new production of the tragedy Phaedra, directed and adapted by Simon Stone. The play tells the story of Phaedra (Thomas), wife of King Theseus of Athens, and her consuming lust for her stepson, Hippolytus.

More information here.

ROMEO AND JULIET | NT Live

Screening Date: 2020

Gary Owen's new play ROMEO AND JULIE, a co-production with Sherman Theatre, with Callum Scott Howells and Rosie Sheehy as Romeo and Julie, will tour to four Theatre Nation Partnership venues across the UK, before performances in the Dorfman Theatre and the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff

More information here.

TREASURE ISLAND | NT Live

Screening Date: 4/16/2020

Robert Louis Stevenson's story of murder, money and mutiny is brought to life in a thrilling new stage adaptation by Bryony Lavery, broadcast live from the National Theatre. It's a dark, stormy night. The stars are out. Jim, the inn-keeper's granddaughter, opens the door to a terrifying stranger. At the old sailor's feet sits a huge sea-chest, full of secrets. Jim invites him in - and her dangerous voyage begins.

Available for free from the NT Live's Youtube on 4/16

TWELFTH NIGHT | NT Live

Screening Date: 4/23/2020

Simon Godwin (NT Live: Man and Superman, NT Live: The Beaux' Stratagem) directs this joyous new production with Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner, Black Books, Episodes) as a transformed Malvolia and an ensemble cast that includes Daniel Rigby (Flowers, Jericho), Tamara Lawrence (Undercover), Doon Mackichan (Smack the Pony) and Daniel Ezra (The Missing, Undercover).

Available for free from the NT Live's Youtube on 4/23

