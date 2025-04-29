Stage and Screen Veteran Priscilla Pointer Passes Away at 100

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway is saddened to report the passing of stage and screen veteran Priscilla Pointer, who passed away in her sleep at the age of 100. Her daughter Amy Irving shared the news in a post on Instagram.

Pointer worked in show business in various capacities for most of her adult life. In the 1950's she worked with her late husband, Jules Irving (along with Herbert Blau and Beatrice Manley) to co-found the San Francisco Actor’s Workshop. The couple later moved to New York City, where he became the first Producing Director of the Repertory Company of the Vivian Beaumont Theater of Lincoln Center.

It was around that time that Pointer made her Broadway debut with Danton's Tod. She spent the rest of the 60's in several other Broadway productions, including The Country Wife, The Alchemist, Yerma, The East Wind, Camino Real, and more. She also starred in the original tour of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire, as well as in the 1973 revival.

Onscreen, she appeared in many films, including Carrie, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, Twilight Zone: The Movie, Honeysuckle Rose, and David Lynch's Blue Velvet.

Deals from Mamma Mia! Winter Garden Theatre (Broadway) A decade after closing, Mamma Mia! will return to Broadway this summer. The musical, featuring music by ABBA, will begin previews on August 2 ahead of an opening night on August 14. The run is slated for the Winter Garden Theater, the musical’s original home on Broadway, where it opened in 2001. The production played for a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden and then at the Broadhurst Theatre, making it Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time. Get Tickets from $89.00